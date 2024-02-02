Amerks Drop First of Two in Laval
February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Laval, Quebec) -The Rochester Americans (20-16-3-1) and Laval Rocket (19-17-4-2) traded goals inside the first two minutes of the contest, but a four-goal run by the Rocket would propel the home team to a 6-2 win in the first of back-to-back meeting Friday at Place Bell.
Despite the defeat, Rochester has picked up at least one point in 15 of its first 21 road games in Laval, going 13-6-2-0 over that span. The Amerks, who have won four of their last seven games overall, will look to finish the season-series with Laval on Saturday with a 6-2-0-0 record.
Lukas Rousek notched his eighth goal of the season during the first period while Jeremy Davies, who appeared in his 100th game as an Amerk after missing the previous five due to injury, closed out the scoring by adding his sixth in the final stanza. Defensemen Kale Clague and Joseph Cecconi both earned an assist as did forward Tyson Jost.
Goaltender Dustin Tokarski (7-7-2) made his 16th appearance of the campaign, stopping 27 shots of the 32 he faced.
Brandon Gignac (0+3) and Justin Barron (1+2) both tallied three points for Laval, which snapped its three-game winless streak. Lias Andersson (2+0), Philippe Maillet (1+1), Xavier Simoneau (0+2) and William Trudeau (0+2) all notched multi-point efforts. Joshua Roy and Mitchell Stephens scored one goal each while netminder rookie Jakub Dobeš improved to 13-8-4 in his 27th appearance. Dobeš, who made 24 saves, is tied for second amongst all first-year goaltenders in wins while leading rookie netminders in games played.
Less than a minute into the contest, Rochester won a face-off to the left of Tokarski, but Barron intercepted a potential breakout pass from just inside the left point. The defenseman quickly snapped a pass across the zone to Gignac, who then one-touched it for Andersson to tap behind the Amerks netminder as he was at the far post.
The Amerks responded nearly two minutes later when Clague picked off a Laval feed from outside the blueline before sending Rousek into the offensive zone on a long stretch pass. Rousek, who split the Rocket defense corps as he carried the puck, sprinted towards Dobeš, and as he reached the right circle, he flipped a backhanded shot over the glove to tie the matchup at the 2:18 mark.
Laval continued its high-octane offense as they countered back with a pair of tallies to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission break on Barron and Stephens' first and fifth of the campaign, respectively.
Barron's tally came at the 4:01 mark from Gignac and Trudeau whereas Stephens scored on a rebound from Mattias Norlinder and Simoneau with eight minutes left in the frame.
During the second period where the two clubs combined for 16 penalty minutes, Laval pushed its cushion to 4-1 late in the frame.
Barron dumped the puck down the wall from the left point. Maillet retrieved the feed in the far corner before dishing it to Roy to blast from the circle at the 17:58 mark.
The Rocket made it a 5-1 score on the opening shift of the third period as Maillet snuck behind the Amerks defense and sniped a shot overtop the glovehand of Tokarski.
The marker came 19 seconds after Amerks captain Michael Mersch dropped the gloves trying to spark his teammates.
While Davies cut into the deficit as he banged in Cecconi's rebound, Andersson capped the scoring with his 13th of the season in the final moments of regulation.
Following a quick turnaround, the Amerks will look to split the weekend set with a rematch against the Rocket on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Place Bell. The 3:00 p.m. matinee will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Stars and Stripes:
Lukas Rousek scored his eighth goal of the season, which marked his first point since his career-long point streak was halted back on Jan. 20 ... By earning an assist on Rousek's goal, Kale Clague logged his 18th assist of the season and 21st point, which is tied for 17th and 27th, respectively, amongst all defensemen in the AHL ... Jeremy Davies returned to the lineup after missing the five previous games due to injury ... The Quebec native appeared in his 100th career game with the Amerks while also netting his sixth marker of the campaign, which is tied for 14th in the AHL amongst blueliners.
Goal Scorers
ROC: L. Rousek (8), J. Davies (6)
LAV: L. Andersson (12, 13), J. Barron (1), M. Stephens (5), J. Roy (13), P. Maillet (11)
Goaltenders
ROC: D. Tokarski - 27/32 (L)
LAV: J. Dobeš - 24/26 (W)
Shots
ROC: 26
LAV: 33
Special Teams
ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (3/4)
LAV: PP (1/4) | PK (4/4)
Three Stars:
1. LAV - B. Gignac
2. LAV - J. Barron
3. LAV - W. Trudeau
--@AmerksHockey--
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024
- Hardman Ties Game Late in Third Period, Falls in Shootout - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Drop First of Two in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Make It an Even Dozen - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Erupt in Third to Halt Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brett Berard's Overtime Heroics Push Wolf Pack to Win 5-4 Overtime Victory Over Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Top Thunderbirds, 5-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Condors Hold off Stars to Win Weekend Opener - Texas Stars
- Providence Pulls Away in Third to Defeat Checkers 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Maul Monsters 5-0 for Sixth Consecutive Road Win - Chicago Wolves
- Third Period Offense Lifts P-Bruins Past Checkers - Providence Bruins
- Skinner Scores, But T-Birds Stumble in Bridgeport - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Shut Out By Marlies, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- Condors Shrug off Deficits, Mess with Texas - Bakersfield Condors
- Point Streak Snapped in 4-1 Bears Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Pens Come Back to Force OT, Lose to Wolf Pack, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Blanked 5-0 by Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Jose Barracuda Name Radim Simek as Team's Captain - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Anthony Costantini to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- The Abbotsford Shuttle: Taking Advantage of Alignment and Location to Win at the NHL and AHL Level - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: February 2, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Josh Doan Added to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kyle Capobianco Added to 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - Manitoba Moose
- Doan, Capobianco Added to Rosters for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Tech CU - AHL
- Four Theme Nights, Six Home Games Highlight Amerks Busy February Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Penguins to Town with Eye Toward Revenge - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Host Griffins for Friday Night Action - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 2 vs. Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds Recall D Marc-Andre Gaudet from Orlando - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Foiled by Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantom, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Springfield for Second Time in Three Nights - Bridgeport Islanders
- Firebirds Extend Point Streak With 5-2 Win Over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Drop First of Two in Laval
- Four Theme Nights, Six Home Games Highlight Amerks Busy February Schedule
- Amerks Come Up Short In 2-1 Loss To Syracuse
- Amerks Partner with Local State Farm Agent Marie Molnar for Valentine's Toy Drive to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital
- Amerks Renew Partnership with Seneca Park Zoo Society for "Defend the Ice Month"