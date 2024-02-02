Point Streak Snapped in 4-1 Bears Loss to Phantoms

February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - Ethen Frank scored a power-play goal, but a third-period blitz from the opposition gave the Hershey Bears (35-8-0-2) their first regulation loss in nearly a month, and their first regulation road loss in nearly two months, in a 4-1 defeat to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (18-17-5-2) on Friday night at PPL Center.

The loss snapped Hershey's six-game win streak and ended its point streak at nine contests (7-0-0-2), The Bears also saw their eight-game road point streak (6-0-0-2) come to a close.

The Bears are now 6-2-0-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.

Lehigh Valley opened the scoring with a tally from Wade Allison at 8:44 of the first period, but the Bears responded with a power-play goal 59 seconds later.

After Mike Sgarbossa won a face-off, Joe Snively fed the puck from the right circle toward the side of the net, where Frank put home his 21st of the season past Felix Sandstrom at 9:43. The goal was also Frank's league-leading 10th power-play strike of the season, and gave the sophomore forward a new career-high for goals with the man advantage. Snively's primary assist marked the 100th of his professional career, with 95 earned in the AHL with Hershey, and five in the NHL with the Washington Capitals.

The two teams played through the second period with no change in the score, as Stevenson turned aside 13 Lehigh Valley shots, while Sandstrom stopped all 12 shots from Hershey.

The Phantoms took a 3-1 lead with two quick goals in the third period. Jacob Gaucher scored at 9:42 as Bobby Brink set the puck back to the blue line just as Gaucher entered the Hershey zone, and the forward wired a low shot past Stevenson. Brendan Furry scored 31 seconds later at 10:13 to give Lehigh Valley a two-goal cushion.

A power-play goal from Samu Tuomaala at 10:35 closed out the scoring. The three goals against in a 2:53 span represented the fastest three goals allowed by Hershey this season.

Shots finished 37-21 in favor of the Phantoms. Stevenson went 33-for-37 in the loss for Hershey; Sandstrom earned the win for Lehigh Valley with a 30-for-31 effort. The Bears went 1-for-5 on the power play; the Phantoms went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to GIANT Center to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. for Pennsylvania Lottery Night and Hometown Heroes Night. The first 4,000 fans in attendance 18-and-over will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery, and the evening will include first responders-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.