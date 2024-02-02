Firebirds Extend Point Streak With 5-2 Win Over Wranglers

The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Thursday night by the final score of 5-2. Andrew Poturalski netted two goals while Kole Lind recorded three assists as the Firebirds extended their point streak to seven games in a row.

After a goalless first period, the Firebirds three times in the first 6:36 of the middle frame. Max McCormick put home a rebound to open the scoring with his 19th goal of the season. Kole Lind and Logan Morrison earned the assists 1:51 into the second period. Andrew Poturalski scored two goals, one at 4:31 and another at 6:36 (powerplay) to extend the Firebirds' lead to 3-0. John Hayden scored the team's second powerplay goal of the period at 12:57 with his ninth goal of the year.

Yan Kuznetsov capitalized on a Wranglers' 5-on-3 powerplay to cut the Firebirds' lead to 4-1 at 15:42 of the second period.

Ryan Winterton added insurance with his 11th of the season after a quick pass from Luke Henman halfway through the third period. Calgary's Kevin Rooney beat Ales Stezka over the shoulder to make it a three-goal game with 1:55 remaining.

Stezka turned away 28 of 30 shots in the victory, earning the Firebirds their seventh straight game with at least a point. The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 25-16-4-1 on the season and extends their first-place lead in the Pacific Division with 57 points.

