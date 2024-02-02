Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Henderson Silver Knights

February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (14-24-1-2; 31 pts.) at Henderson Silver Knights (19-19-2-4; 44 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit the Henderson Silver Knights for the first game of a weekend set on Friday at 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 2-4-0-0 (1-3-0-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 1-1-0-0 at Henderson)

Last Time: Iowa dropped the second game of a weekend series to Henderson by a 7-3 score at Wells Fargo Arena on Oct. 14, 2023... Greg Meireles, Simon Johansson, and Ryan O'Rourke scored for the Wild... Jiri Patera stopped 31-of-34 shots for the Silver Knights... Sheldon Rempal scored twice and added an assist

2021-22: Iowa and Henderson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild and Silver Knights each split a pair of home games in 2021-22... Both games in Henderson were decided by a single goal while the contests in Iowa were decide by three goals or more

TEAM NOTES

ON THE BOARD: Iowa has scored three or more goals in four games in a row... The Wild had gone 10 consecutive games without scoring three goals prior to Jan. 22... Iowa lost for the first time when scoring four goals on Saturday against San Diego (4-1-0-0)

FOUR GOAL SCORERS: The Wild are undefeated (4-0-0-0) when four or more players score in a game... Iowa has not had four players score in 22 games (Dec. 5 vs. Rockford, 6-1 W, Lucchini, Johansson, Petan, Lettieri, Walker, Conley)

DEFENSIVE BATTLES: Iowa has not played a game in which a team posted double-digit shot totals in all three periods since Dec. 30 vs. Colorado... The last time the Wild recorded double-digit shot totals in each period came on Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee

ALL-TIME SERIES

Mason Shaw leads all Iowa skaters with four points (2-2=4) all-time against Henderson

Jake Lucchini owns three points (1-2=3) this season against the Silver Knights

Sheldon Rempal leads Henderson with five points (3-2=5) against Iowa this season

Rempal previously recorded three points (1-2=3) in eight games with Ontario (2018-20) and seven points (3-4=7) in six games with Chicago (2020-21) against the Wild

QUICK NOTES

Nic Petan has points in four consecutive games (1-4=5)

Kevin Conley is riding a career-long three-game point streak (1-2=3)

Brenden Miller is on a career-best four-game point streak (0-5=5)

Miller recorded his first career AHL two-point performance on Jan. 24 against Texas (0-2=2)

Miller is tied with Jujhar Khaira for the team lead in plus-minus (+9) and has been even or a plus in 12 consecutive games (+9)

