Comets Shut Out By Marlies, 4-0

February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Comets entered the contest at home against the Toronto Marlies with the wind at their backs winning their previous three games. The North Division standings are incredibly close and they needed all the momentum they could find to take on the Marlies in the continued battle for playoff position. While the Comets had incredible chances early on, they couldn't find their offensive footing in the contest and Toronto managed to capitalize four times during the contest. Utica was defeated for the first time in three games as they lost 4-0.

In the opening period, it was the visiting team that got on the scoresheet first after Zach Solow struck on a shot that beat Akira Schmid at 9:27. The goal gave Toronto a 1-0 lead and then they extended their advantage when Robert Mastrosimone deflected a point shot just under the cross bar and into the Comets net at 12:49. The period ended with the Comets being outshot 13 to 8 and trailing 2-0.

The only goal of the second period saw Alex Steeves score at 8:21 to lift the Marlies to a 3-0 lead. Toronto added another goal and this time it was on the powerplay after Ryan Tvenberg picked his spot high short side on Schmid at 10:44 as Utica fell behind by a 4-0 score. Despite the chances, the Comets couldn't close the gap and skated away with their first loss in three games.

The Comets are back in action at home tomorrow night inside the Adirondack Bank Center. The game will be a 5:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are available for both home games inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

