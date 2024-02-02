Hogs Host Griffins for Friday Night Action

ROCKFORD, Ill.-Tonight is the first of eight straight weekend games at home for the Rockford IceHogs as they get set to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center. The Hogs will play inside the friendly confines of the BMO Center on every Friday and Saturday in the month of February, starting tonight.

Hockey Is For Everyone Night & $2 Beer Friday

Hockey Is For Everyone Night will be a night of pride and inclusivity! It's also a $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-19-3-1, 36 points (4th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 19-15-4-1, 43 points (3rd, Central Division)

Last Time Out vs. Griffins (Jan. 24 - L 3-1)

The Griffins kept the IceHogs in check during a 3-1 decision the last time the two clubs met on Jan. 24 in Grand Rapids. Rockford scored first, but Grand Rapids pieced together three goals in the third period to take control. The Griffins only committed two minor penalties and Rockford did not have a single power play in the game.

January 30, 2024

GAME PREVIEW: 1/30/24 vs. Manitoba

Last Game vs. Moose (Jan. 30 - L 4-1)

The IceHogs dropped their fourth straight game in a 4-1 contest against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center on Tuesday night. Manitoba scored twice in the first three minutes of the first period and never relinquished the lead.

Brad Lambert and Dawson Barteaux scored the first two goals of the game just over two minutes apart. Three minutes later, Anders Bjork scored his eighth of the season for Rockford to cut the Manitoba lead in half.

Barteaux scored his second of the game in the third period after Jeffrey Viel lit the lamp in the second. Rockford was outshot 29-23 in the game. Brandon Baddock fought Tyrel Bauer and Logan Nijhoff dropped the gloves with Parker Ford.

Front Runners

To no surprise, scoring first and scoring early has been critical to Rockford's success this season. The IceHogs are the only team in the AHL with a perfect record (9-0-0-0) when leading after the first period. It should also be noted that the Hogs are tied for the fewest leads after one period this season with nine. Rockford is a sturdy 15-2-1-1 when scoring first in a game, but is also just 1-17-2-0 when allowing the first goal. The Hogs' .842 points percentage when scoring first ranks seventh in the AHL, but Rockford's 19 first goals ranks back at 20th in the AHL. The IceHogs have overcome deficits in the third period of four games this season to at least force overtime.

Sorensen Inducted into Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame

IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen was inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame on Sunday evening at the Belvedere Banquet Hall in Elk Grove. Sorensen's inclusion in the 19th Class of Illinois Hall of Fame Inductees spurred from his contributions to the game across the state. Sorensen has served as a key part of the Blackhawks and IceHogs family since 2014 when he joined the organization as a development coach. The Sodertalje, Sweden native spent five seasons in that role before stepping onto the IceHogs bench as an assistant coach from 2018-19 to 2020-21. Since 2018 when Sorensen was hired as an assistant coach, 28 IceHogs players have gone on to make their debuts in the NHL. In addition to his time in Rockford, Sorensen spent several years with the Chicago Mission, one of the top AAA teams in the Chicagoland area, and helped develop NHL talents such as Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Nick Schmaltz.

Roster Moves

The IceHogs received two players from the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday in the forms of defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Cole Guttman. Crevier has appeared in just three of Rockford's last 22 games after making his return to the Hogs' lineup on Tuesday against Manitoba. Since his NHL debut on Dec. 3 against Minnesota, the defenseman has spent a majority of his time with the Blackhawks. Guttman last played with Rockford on Nov. 22 against Manitoba and posted a goal and two assists in that contest. The center has nine points (3G, 6A) in 13 games with Rockford so far this season, and he also has three multi-point efforts in his previous stint with the IceHogs. Guttman was voted as Rockford's Rookie of the Year by hockey staff at end of last season following his 30 points (16G, 14A) in 39 games. He picked up eight points (4G, 4A) in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season.

Feb. 3 - Fleece Blanket Giveaway

The first 2,500 fans to Saturday's game will receive an IceHogs 25th season logo fleece blanket presented by BMO!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

66-53-6-4

