Crunch Fall to Senators, 3-1
February 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Belleville Senators, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss snaps a five-game home winning streak and moves the Crunch to 24-14-2-2 on the season. Syracuse is 0-1-0-1 in the eight-game season series against Belleville.
Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 16-of-18 shots. Mads Sogaard turned aside 26-of-27 in net for the Senators. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on their lone man-advantage, while Belleville went 1-for-2.
After a scoreless first period, Belleville broke the stalemate with a power-play goal 6:38 into the middle frame. Jacob Larsson ripped a one-timer from the point that was stopped, but Angus Crookshank was down low to chip in the rebound. Less than a minute later, Lassi Thomson fired in a wrister from the right point to double the lead.
Matthew Highmore extended the Senator's lead with an empty-net goal late in the third period before the Crunch finally responded. Sean Day threw a cross-zone pass to set up Max Groshev for a wrister from the top of the right circle to steal one back, but the Crunch were unable to rally back.
The Crunch and Senators face off again tomorrow for the last game before AHL All-Star Break.
Crunchables: Sean Day has points in four straight home games (2g, 2a).
