Four Theme Nights, Six Home Games Highlight Amerks Busy February Schedule

Rory Fitzpatrick with the Rochester Americans

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are scheduled for six home games during a busy month of February, highlighted by the return of several special and popular theme nights.

Friday, Feb. 10: Pride Night

Join the Amerks for their Pride Night, featuring an exclusive Bucket Hat giveaway to the first 500 fans who purchase a ticket online by visiting www.amerks.com/pride.

Pride Night festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

Friday, Feb. 16: Military Salute Night, presented by Veterans Outreach Center

The Amerks and Veterans Outreach Center are once again teaming up for the annual Military Salute Night on Friday, Feb. 16, honoring all those who have served or are currently serving, and the families that support them.

The Amerks will wear specialty patriotic jerseys, which will be up for auction the week of the game, as a tribute to U.S. Armed Forces.

The Amerks are offering all United States Military Veterans, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service members one complimentary ticket to the game. Veterans and Military Members can pick up their tickets for the game at Veterans Outreach Center, located at 447 South Ave. in downtown Rochester.

Veterans Outreach Center is again the season-long sponsor of the Amerks "Hometown Heroes" program, which provides a pair of complimentary tickets to a United States Military Veteran, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard service member as well as any law enforcement officials, first responders, fire fighters and EMS personnel at every home game.

Sunday, Feb. 18: Kids Day Game, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program

A day of family-friendly fun and festivities highlights the annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program when the Amerks host the intrastate rival Utica Comets on Sunday, Feb. 18 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The game will feature a total Kids Takeover, where youth fans will have the opportunity to serve in various game-day roles, such as public address announcer, in-game host, off-ice official, honorary coach and equipment manager.

All kids' tickets (ages 3-12, no ticket required for 2 and under) for the game start as low as just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Kids Day tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from Seneca Park Zoo, balloon animals and a face painting station as well as other activities for kids. The first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive drawstring bags, courtesy of NY 529. The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be joined by many of his mascot friends to mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day.

Friday, Feb. 23: Hall of Fame Night, presented by Bob Johnson Auto Group

On a night where the past meets the present, the Amerks will induct defenseman and Rochester native Rory Fitzpatrickinto the Amerks Hall of Fame as the Class of 2024 during a pregame ceremony.

Set to become the 68th member of the Amerks Hall of Fame, Fitzpatrick patrolled the Rochester blueline for parts of five seasons between 2001-02 and 2004-05 followed by another two-year stint from 2008-10 where he would serve as team captain in what would be his final two seasons. In 211 career games in the red, white and blue, Fitzpatrick amassed 50 points (14+36) and 240 penalty minutes while also adding two assists in 13 playoff appearances.

Hall of Fame Night is presented by the Bob Johnson Auto Group.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Additional Sensory-Friendly Game

By back popular demand, the Amerks have added an additional sensory-friendly game for Wednesday, Feb. 28 when the team hosts the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena.

As part of the ongoing effort to make hockey more inclusive for more fans, these games include lower music levels, no goal horn, no flashing lights, and dimmer lighting throughout the arena bowl. Noisemakers of any kind will not be permitted inside Blue Cross Arena or sold at the team store.

There will also be a sensory-friendly room available, which will include blue light coverings, a white noise machine, LED lightcubes, lava lamps, large weighted sloth lap covering, sensory body sack, bouncing ball with handle, a caterpillar tunnel, various sensory and fidget toys, and sensory bags.

Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo Society

The Amerks have renewed their partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo to host "Defend the Ice Month", which began on Thursday, Feb. 1 and is scheduled to run through the end of the month. The month-long campaign will focus on efforts to help raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

The Amerks will partake in several initiatives throughout Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo, including offering a variety of ticket programs to encourage involvement. Fans can receive $1 off a guest admission ticket to the Seneca Park Zoo now through March by displaying their Amerks digital ticket or roster card.

February is also Free Youth Month at Seneca Park Zoo. As part of the promotion, patrons who visit during the month can bring up to five youth guests (ages 3-11) with the purchase of one adult ticket. Additionally, Amerks Season Ticket Members can receive 20% off on Zoo memberships throughout the month of February.

All Zoo members and employees can take advantage of a special ticket offer for any Amerks home game throughout the month by visiting www.amerks.com/zoodiscount. Tickets are available for up to 25% off and the Amerks will donate $2 from every ticket purchased via the online offer back to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

The ZooMobile will be on-site at select home games throughout the month, beginning on Friday, Feb. 9 against Syracuse following the annual All-Star break. Additional dates include Sunday, Feb. 18 vs. Utica, Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Belleville and Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. Syracuse.

Valentine's Toy Drive Benefitting Golisano Children's Hospital

The Amerks are partnering with Local State Farm Agent Marie Molnar to host a Valentine's Toy Drive to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital.

Donations are being accepted now through Friday, Feb. 9 when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch in their first game back from the annual All-Star break.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unopened toys in the collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium, beginning this week and during the team's next two home games.

Donations can also be made on non-gamedays during normal Box Office hours Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Any fan who donates between now and Feb. 9 will receive a complimentary voucher to the Feb. 28 game against Syracuse.

All toys collected during the event will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital in the coming weeks.

