Jones' Blast Helps Lead Storm Chasers to Season-Opening Win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Outfielder JaCoby Jones hit a 461-foot, two-run homer and right-hander Ronald Bolaños threw 4.0 scoreless innings in his Opening Day start to help lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a season-opening 4-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday at Victory Field.

Bolaños struck out six across his 4.0 innings, including striking out the side in order in the second inning to maintain a scoreless tie through the first four innings.

Omaha (1-0) broke through in the fifth inning when second baseman Clay Dungan singled through the left side to plate outfielder Dairon Blanco with the season's first run. Two batters later, catcher MJ Melendez hit a soft ground ball to first base that resulted in an infield single, allowing shortstop Iván Castillo to score from second with two outs.

After left-hander Marcelo Martinez (Win, 1-0) stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, the Storm Chasers doubled their lead with Jones' two-run shot in the sixth against right-hander Osvaldo Bido (Loss, 0-1). Indianapolis (0-1) secured its lone run of the night in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run from Cal Mitchell.

After Martinez, left-hander Sam Freeman, right-hander Jose Cuas, and right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno (Save, 1) combined for 3.1 scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts to secure the win.

Dungan, designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino, and outfielder Brewer Hicklen each made their Triple-A debuts in the game. Dungan finished the game 2-for-5 with an RBI while Pasquantino went 0-for-3 with a walk and Hicklen finished the night 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Indians on Wednesday at Victory Field when left-hander Austin Cox (0-0, 0.00) faces right-hander Adonis Medina (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

