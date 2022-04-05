RailRiders Open Season with Shutout Victory

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders downed the Syracuse Mets for an Opening Day victory by a 5-0 final. Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial both homered to back Matt Krook's five shutout innings on the road at NBT Bank Stadium.

The RailRiders wasted little time against Syracuse starter Thomas Szapucki. Peraza launched the second pitch he saw for a solo home run to left field. Peraza played eight games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021, hitting one homer in the process. Oswaldo Cabrera, who also had a shortened stint in Triple-A in 2021, followed with a double to deep centerfield. He was later driven in by a Ronald Guzmán single to give the RailRiders a 2-0 lead out of the first.

Krook worked well in his five innings of work as the Opening Day starter. Opening his seventh season in Minor League Baseball, Krook twirled five shutout innings while striking out a total of seven batters. He allowed only one Syracuse Met to reach second base. Reggie McClain, Trevor Lane and Greg Weissert combined for the shutout bid, striking out 14 Mets along the way.

Florial solidified the victory with a three-run, no-doubt home run in the top of the eighth inning off Antonio Santos. The RailRiders tallied eight hits on the evening, four of which went for extra bases (two doubles, two home runs).

Krook (1-0) earned the win while Szapucki (0-1) took the loss. Tuesday's victory marked the first Opening Day victory for the RailRiders since 2018.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse meet again for game two of a six-game set on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. They will send RHP Hayden Wesneski (No record) to the hill to oppose Syracuse's LHP Mike Montgomery. All the action can be heard on swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

1-0

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.