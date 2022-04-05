Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster
April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced their 2022 Opening Night roster of 32 players. 19 players on Syracuse's roster have MLB experience, combining for 1,676 games played. Of those 19 guys, 12 played in the Majors at some point last season.
Syracuse's roster features six players who are ranked as Mets Top 30 Prospects, according to MLB Pipeline: IF Mark Vientos (4th), OF Khalil Lee (7th), OF Nick Plummer (8th), OF Carlos Cortes (15th), C Nick Meyer (27th), IF/OF Carlos Rincon (28th)
Eight players on New York's current 40-man roster open the season with Syracuse: RHP Yennsy Díaz, RHP Yoan López, LHP Thomas Szapucki, C Patrick Mazeika, IF Travis Blankenhorn, IF Mark Vientos, OF Khalil Lee, and OF Nick Plummer.
The Syracuse Mets open the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 5th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Tickets for Opening Night as well as all home Syracuse Mets game for the 2022 season can be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 5, 2022
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 2022 IronPigs Roster Announced - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Open the Season with a 3-2 Win over Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- Comeback Falls Just Short as I-Cubs Drop Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Opening Day Game Notes - Memphis Redbirds
- Pirates No. 1 Prospect, Oneil Cruz, Headlines Indy's Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Opening Day Roster Revealed - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Bulls Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Opening Day Roster Announced - Norfolk Tides
- Saints Opening Day Roster Set, Features Top Prospect Lewis, Six Other Top 30 MLB Pipeline Prospects - St. Paul Saints
- Clippers, Guardians Announce 2022 Triple-A Roster - Columbus Clippers
- April 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Iowa Cubs Announce Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Play-By-Play Broadcast Team - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Mets Opening Week Homestand Highlights: April 5th-April 10th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Play-By-Play Broadcast Team
- Syracuse Mets Opening Week Homestand Highlights: April 5th-April 10th
- Syracuse Mets to Become Congueros de Syracuse for Copa de la Diversión™ Series
- Syracuse Mets 2022 Season: What to Know Before You Go