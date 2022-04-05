Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced their 2022 Opening Night roster of 32 players. 19 players on Syracuse's roster have MLB experience, combining for 1,676 games played. Of those 19 guys, 12 played in the Majors at some point last season.

Syracuse's roster features six players who are ranked as Mets Top 30 Prospects, according to MLB Pipeline: IF Mark Vientos (4th), OF Khalil Lee (7th), OF Nick Plummer (8th), OF Carlos Cortes (15th), C Nick Meyer (27th), IF/OF Carlos Rincon (28th)

Eight players on New York's current 40-man roster open the season with Syracuse: RHP Yennsy Díaz, RHP Yoan López, LHP Thomas Szapucki, C Patrick Mazeika, IF Travis Blankenhorn, IF Mark Vientos, OF Khalil Lee, and OF Nick Plummer.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 5th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Tickets for Opening Night as well as all home Syracuse Mets game for the 2022 season can be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

