Jumbo Shrimp Release 2022 Opening Day Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In conjunction with the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2022 season presented by FIS. The group features three of the top 10 ranked prospects in the Marlins' system according to MLB.com, 14 players with MLB experience and 17 who have previously played in Jacksonville.

The top ranked prospects on the 2022 Jumbo Shrimp roster include Max Meyer (No. 3 by MLB.com; No. 5 by Baseball America), JJ Bleday (No. 6 by MLB.com; No. 10 by Baseball America), Peyton Burdick (No. 10 by MLB.com; No. 7 by Baseball America), Braxton Garrett (No. 21 by MLB.com; No. 14 by Baseball America), Nick Fortes (No. 30 by MLB.com; No. 21 by Baseball America), Jordan Holloway (No. 20 by Baseball America), and Bryson Brigman (No. 38 by Baseball America).

The Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff will be headlined by Meyer. The 23-year-old righty enters his second season in the Miami organization and will begin his second stint with the Jumbo Shrimp after being called up in 2021. Selected in the first round (third overall) of the 2020 draft, he made 20 starts last season with Double-A Pensacola, posting a 2.41 ERA and an overall 2.27 ERA to take home the Double-A South Pitcher of the Year award.

The starting lineup will be powered by Bleday and Burdick. A product of Vanderbilt University, Bleday led the nation in homeruns (27) during his final season at Vanderbilt. He was named a first-team All-American by six different outlets and named the SEC Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season. Burdick had a strong 2021 campaign for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He slashed .231/.376/.472 with 23 homeruns and 52 RBI. He was also named the Miami Marlins Minor League Player of the Year in 2021.

Along with the top prospects and returning players, the 2022 Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day roster includes:

* 10 players drafted in the first five rounds of their respective draft (five first round picks) * Players from five different countries (USA, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Canada) * Players from 13 different states * Two players with immediate family members as former or current MiLB/MLB alum

Below is the full roster:

Pitchers (15): Shawn Armstrong, Huascar Brazoban, Jeff Brigham, Parker Bugg, Paul Campbell, Grant Dayton, Jake Fishman, Braxton Garrett, Jordan Holloway, Matthew Kent, Jeff Lindgren, Max Meyer, Bryan Mitchell, Zach Pop, Jimmy Yacabonis, Aneurys Zabala.

Catchers (3): Nick Fortes, Alex Jackson, Lorenzo Quintana

Infielders (6): Willians Astudillo, Bryson Brigman, Isan Diaz, Lewin Diaz, Joe Dunand, Erik Gonzalez, Charles LeBlanc

Outfielders (4): JJ Bleday, Peyton Burdick, Bryan De La Cruz, Norel Gonzalez , Brian Miller

