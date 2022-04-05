Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Play-By-Play Broadcast Team

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced that Michael Tricarico and Evan Stockton will be the play-by-play broadcasters for Syracuse in 2022. The duo will be heard on The Score 1260 AM, TheScore1260.com, on the TuneIn app, and at www.milb.com/syracuse/fans/audio-listen-live for all 150 Syracuse Mets games, including 75 home games that will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV.

Michael Tricarico will return for his fourth full season in the Syracuse broadcast booth and his third season as the lead play-by-play voice of the Syracuse Mets, not including the 2020 season that was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tricarico also called games for Syracuse on The Score 1260 AM during part of the 2014 season. The 26-year-old from North Syracuse, NY graduated from Cicero-North Syracuse High School in 2013 and from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2017. Before joining the Syracuse broadcast booth in 2018, Tricarico has been a play-by-play broadcaster for the Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League), Auburn Doubledays (Nationals Single-A affiliate), and Fort Wayne Tincaps (Padres Single-A affiliate). Currently, Tricarico is also a play-by-play broadcaster for Spectrum News 1 and for several colleges and universities on the ESPN family of networks.

Evan Stockton begins his first season in the Mets broadcast booth in 2022. The 26-year-old is returning to Central New York, having graduated from Syracuse University in the spring of 2018. Stockton spent last season as the lead broadcaster for the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals Triple-A affiliate). He has also previously been a play-by-play broadcaster for the Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod Collegiate Baseball League), Auburn Doubledays (Nationals Single-A affiliate), and Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres Single-A affiliate). Since graduating from Syracuse, Stockton has served as the TV voice of Western Michigan athletics on the ESPN family of networks. The Michigan native is also one of the voices of Michigan High School Football and Basketball Finals for Bally Sports Detroit and has called games for the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Pistons organizations.

"I'm excited to broadcast another Syracuse baseball season in my hometown for an organization that has such a rich history both on the field and in the broadcast booth," said Tricarico. "I look forward to continuing the high standards that past Syracuse broadcast teams have set. I'm happy to welcome Evan to our team and know that together we will continue to make the broadcasts something fans look forward to listening to every night.

"I'm honored to join the Syracuse Mets broadcast team," said Stockton. "As a proud Syracuse University graduate, I deeply understand and appreciate the history of excellent broadcasting in the Salt City. It's a responsibility Michael and I don't take lightly, and we look forward to living up to that tradition each time we take the air. See you at the ballpark!"

The Syracuse Mets open the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 5th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Broadcast coverage begins with the Syracuse Mets pregame show at 6:20 p.m. on The Score 1260 AM, TheScore1260.com, on the TuneIn app, and at www.milb.com/syracuse/fans/audio-listen-live.

