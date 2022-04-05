Iowa Cubs Announce Opening Day Roster

DES MOINES, IA - Prior to today's 1:05 ET first pitch against the Buffalo Bisons, the Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have officially announced their Opening Day roster.

The I-Cubs roster consists of 33 players including a five-man taxi squad. There are 18 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders. The following move was made to create room on the active roster.

DEL - C Erick Castillo (to Developmental List)

Iowa opens the season with a six-game road trip against the Buffalo Bisons before their home opener at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:38 against the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

2022 IOWA CUBS ROSTER

MANAGER: 30 Marty Pevey | PITCHING COACH: 47 Ron Villone | HITTING COACH: 45 Desi Wilson | BENCH COACH: 20 Griffin Benedict

DEVELOPMENT COACH: 9 Thomas Boucher | TRAINERS: Ed Halbur, Logan Severson | STRENGTH COACH: Matt Hall | VIDEO COORDINATOR: Ben Nicholas

UPDATED APRIL 5 | 33 PLAYERS (INCLUDING TAXI)

NO. PITCHERS (18) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

18 Abbott, Cory R-R 6-1 210 26 9/20/95 San Diego, CA Drafted, 2017

37 Bourque, James R-R 6-4 215 28 7/9/93 Ann Arbor, MI Signed, 12/13/20

46 Dermody, Matt R-L 6-5 190 31 7/4/90 Norwalk, IA Signed, 2/8/22

-- Gonsalves, Stephen L-L 6-5 218 27 7/8/94 San Diego, CA Signed, 12/3/21

-- Gsellman, Robert R-R 6-4 200 28 7/18/93 Santa Monica, CA Signed, 3/21/22

28 Kilian, Caleb R-R 6-4 180 24 6/2/97 Anaheim, CA Trade, 7/30/21

5 Leeper, Ben R-R 6-0 195 24 6/15/97 Bedford, TX Signed, 7/21/20

-- Leiter Jr., Mark R-R 6-0 210 31 3/13/91 Fort Lauderdale, FL Signed, 12/15/21

19 Menez, Conner L-L 6-2 206 26 5/29/95 Hollister, CA Claimed, 12/8/21

-- Rodríguez, Manuel R-R 5-11 210 25 8/6/96 Merida, Yucatan, MX Signed, 7/21/16

40 Rosario, Aneuris R-R 6-0 165 27 3/4/95 Santiago, D.R. Signed, 5/30/14

-- Sampson, Adrian R-R 6-2 210 30 10/7/91 Redmond, WA Signed, 3/19/22

32 St. John, Locke L-L 6-3 180 29 1/31/93 Pell City, AL Signed, 11/28/21

39 Stout, Eric L-L 6-3 205 29 3/27/93 Glen Ellyn, IL Signed, 3/16/22

21 Swarmer, Matt R-R 6-5 195 28 9/25/93 Mohnton, PA Drafted, 2016

-- Ueckert, Cayne R-R 6-3 195 25 5/28/96 Jasper, TX Drafted, 2019

41 Uelmen, Erich R-R 6-3 195 25 5/19/96 Las Vegas, NV Drafed, 2017

-- Yardley, Eric R-R 6-0 170 31 8/18/90 Richland, WA Signed, 1/24/22

NO. CATCHERS (3) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

-- Hicks, John R-R 6-2 230 32 8/31/89 Richmond, VA Signed, 1/31/22

2 Higgins, P.J. R-R 5-10 195 28 5/10/93 Bridgeport, CT Drafted, 2015

33 Payne, Tyler R-R 5-11 210 29 10/25/92 Hurricane, WV Drafted, 2015

NO. INFIELDERS (7) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

7 Garcia, Robel S-R 6-0 195 29 3/28/93 Las Matas de Farfan, D.R. Signed, 3/20/22

3 Giambrone, Trent R-R 5-8 175 28 12/20/93 Metairie, LA Drafted, 2016

12 Jordan, Levi R-R 5-8 170 26 9/24/95 Puyallup, WA Drafted, 2018

6 Machado, Dixon R-R 6-1 190 30 2/22/92 San Cristobal-Tachira, VZ Signed, 12/29/21

8 Quiroz, Esteban L-R 5-6 199 30 2/17/92 Ciudad Obregon, MX Trade, 3/25/22

-- Vargas, Ildemaro S-R 6-0 180 30 7/16/91 Caripito, VZ Signed, 3/17/22

13 Young, Jared L-R 6-2 185 26 7/9/95 Prince George, BC Drafted, 2017

NO. OUTFIELDERS (5) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

11 Crook, Narciso R-R 6-3 220 26 7/12/95 Nagua, D.R. Signed, 11/28/21

24 Davis, Brennen R-R 6-4 210 22 11/2/99 Chandler, AZ Drafted, 2018

1 Davis, Zach S-R 5-11 175 27 6/29/94 Houston, TX Drafted, 2016

15 Deichmann, Greg L-R 6-2 205 26 5/31/95 Metairie, LA Trade, 7/26/21

4 Dewees, Donnie L-L 5-11 205 28 9/29/93 Inverness, FL Draft, 2015

POS. DEV. LIST (1) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED

C Castillo, Erick R-R 5-11 178 29 2/25/93 Araure, VZ Signed, 11/16/10

NUMERICAL ROSTER

1 Zach Davis OF

2 P.J. Higgins C

3 Trent Giambrone INF

4 Donnie Dewees OF

5 Ben Leeper RHP

6 Dixon Machado INF

7 Robel Garcia INF

8 Esteban Quiroz INF

11 Narciso Crook OF

12 Levi Jordan INF

13 Jared Young INF

15 Greg Deichmann OF

18 Cory Abbott RHP

19 Conner Menez LHP

21 Matt Swarmer RHP

24 Brennen Davis OF

28 Caleb Kilian RHP

32 Locke St. John LHP

33 Tyler Payne C

37 James Bourque RHP

39 Eric Stout LHP

40 Aneuris Rosario RHP

41 Erich Uelmen RHP

46 Matt Dermody LHP

-- Stephen Gonsalves LHP

-- Robert Gsellman RHP

-- Mark Leiter Jr. RHP

-- Manuel Rodríguez RHP

-- Adrian Sampson RHP

-- Cayne Ueckert RHP

-- Eric Yardley RHP

-- John Hicks C

-- Ildemaro Vargas INF

COACHING STAFF

9 Thomas Boucher DC

20 Griffin Benedict BC

30 Marty Pevey MGR

45 Desi Wilson HC

47 Ron Villone PC

DEVELOPMENTAL LIST

-- Erick Castillo C

