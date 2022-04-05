Iowa Cubs Announce Opening Day Roster
April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Prior to today's 1:05 ET first pitch against the Buffalo Bisons, the Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have officially announced their Opening Day roster.
The I-Cubs roster consists of 33 players including a five-man taxi squad. There are 18 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders. The following move was made to create room on the active roster.
DEL - C Erick Castillo (to Developmental List)
Iowa opens the season with a six-game road trip against the Buffalo Bisons before their home opener at Principal Park on Tuesday, April 12, at 6:38 against the Toledo Mud Hens. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
2022 IOWA CUBS ROSTER
MANAGER: 30 Marty Pevey | PITCHING COACH: 47 Ron Villone | HITTING COACH: 45 Desi Wilson | BENCH COACH: 20 Griffin Benedict
DEVELOPMENT COACH: 9 Thomas Boucher | TRAINERS: Ed Halbur, Logan Severson | STRENGTH COACH: Matt Hall | VIDEO COORDINATOR: Ben Nicholas
UPDATED APRIL 5 | 33 PLAYERS (INCLUDING TAXI)
NO. PITCHERS (18) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED
18 Abbott, Cory R-R 6-1 210 26 9/20/95 San Diego, CA Drafted, 2017
37 Bourque, James R-R 6-4 215 28 7/9/93 Ann Arbor, MI Signed, 12/13/20
46 Dermody, Matt R-L 6-5 190 31 7/4/90 Norwalk, IA Signed, 2/8/22
-- Gonsalves, Stephen L-L 6-5 218 27 7/8/94 San Diego, CA Signed, 12/3/21
-- Gsellman, Robert R-R 6-4 200 28 7/18/93 Santa Monica, CA Signed, 3/21/22
28 Kilian, Caleb R-R 6-4 180 24 6/2/97 Anaheim, CA Trade, 7/30/21
5 Leeper, Ben R-R 6-0 195 24 6/15/97 Bedford, TX Signed, 7/21/20
-- Leiter Jr., Mark R-R 6-0 210 31 3/13/91 Fort Lauderdale, FL Signed, 12/15/21
19 Menez, Conner L-L 6-2 206 26 5/29/95 Hollister, CA Claimed, 12/8/21
-- Rodríguez, Manuel R-R 5-11 210 25 8/6/96 Merida, Yucatan, MX Signed, 7/21/16
40 Rosario, Aneuris R-R 6-0 165 27 3/4/95 Santiago, D.R. Signed, 5/30/14
-- Sampson, Adrian R-R 6-2 210 30 10/7/91 Redmond, WA Signed, 3/19/22
32 St. John, Locke L-L 6-3 180 29 1/31/93 Pell City, AL Signed, 11/28/21
39 Stout, Eric L-L 6-3 205 29 3/27/93 Glen Ellyn, IL Signed, 3/16/22
21 Swarmer, Matt R-R 6-5 195 28 9/25/93 Mohnton, PA Drafted, 2016
-- Ueckert, Cayne R-R 6-3 195 25 5/28/96 Jasper, TX Drafted, 2019
41 Uelmen, Erich R-R 6-3 195 25 5/19/96 Las Vegas, NV Drafed, 2017
-- Yardley, Eric R-R 6-0 170 31 8/18/90 Richland, WA Signed, 1/24/22
NO. CATCHERS (3) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED
-- Hicks, John R-R 6-2 230 32 8/31/89 Richmond, VA Signed, 1/31/22
2 Higgins, P.J. R-R 5-10 195 28 5/10/93 Bridgeport, CT Drafted, 2015
33 Payne, Tyler R-R 5-11 210 29 10/25/92 Hurricane, WV Drafted, 2015
NO. INFIELDERS (7) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED
7 Garcia, Robel S-R 6-0 195 29 3/28/93 Las Matas de Farfan, D.R. Signed, 3/20/22
3 Giambrone, Trent R-R 5-8 175 28 12/20/93 Metairie, LA Drafted, 2016
12 Jordan, Levi R-R 5-8 170 26 9/24/95 Puyallup, WA Drafted, 2018
6 Machado, Dixon R-R 6-1 190 30 2/22/92 San Cristobal-Tachira, VZ Signed, 12/29/21
8 Quiroz, Esteban L-R 5-6 199 30 2/17/92 Ciudad Obregon, MX Trade, 3/25/22
-- Vargas, Ildemaro S-R 6-0 180 30 7/16/91 Caripito, VZ Signed, 3/17/22
13 Young, Jared L-R 6-2 185 26 7/9/95 Prince George, BC Drafted, 2017
NO. OUTFIELDERS (5) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED
11 Crook, Narciso R-R 6-3 220 26 7/12/95 Nagua, D.R. Signed, 11/28/21
24 Davis, Brennen R-R 6-4 210 22 11/2/99 Chandler, AZ Drafted, 2018
1 Davis, Zach S-R 5-11 175 27 6/29/94 Houston, TX Drafted, 2016
15 Deichmann, Greg L-R 6-2 205 26 5/31/95 Metairie, LA Trade, 7/26/21
4 Dewees, Donnie L-L 5-11 205 28 9/29/93 Inverness, FL Draft, 2015
POS. DEV. LIST (1) B-T HT WT AGE BORN BIRTHPLACE ACQUIRED
C Castillo, Erick R-R 5-11 178 29 2/25/93 Araure, VZ Signed, 11/16/10
NUMERICAL ROSTER
1 Zach Davis OF
2 P.J. Higgins C
3 Trent Giambrone INF
4 Donnie Dewees OF
5 Ben Leeper RHP
6 Dixon Machado INF
7 Robel Garcia INF
8 Esteban Quiroz INF
11 Narciso Crook OF
12 Levi Jordan INF
13 Jared Young INF
15 Greg Deichmann OF
18 Cory Abbott RHP
19 Conner Menez LHP
21 Matt Swarmer RHP
24 Brennen Davis OF
28 Caleb Kilian RHP
32 Locke St. John LHP
33 Tyler Payne C
37 James Bourque RHP
39 Eric Stout LHP
40 Aneuris Rosario RHP
41 Erich Uelmen RHP
46 Matt Dermody LHP
-- Stephen Gonsalves LHP
-- Robert Gsellman RHP
-- Mark Leiter Jr. RHP
-- Manuel Rodríguez RHP
-- Adrian Sampson RHP
-- Cayne Ueckert RHP
-- Eric Yardley RHP
-- John Hicks C
-- Ildemaro Vargas INF
COACHING STAFF
9 Thomas Boucher DC
20 Griffin Benedict BC
30 Marty Pevey MGR
45 Desi Wilson HC
47 Ron Villone PC
DEVELOPMENTAL LIST
-- Erick Castillo C
