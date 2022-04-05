Mitchell Homers in Indians' Opening Day Loss
April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
A solo home run by outfield prospect Cal Mitchell - his first career Triple-A dinger - scored the Indianapolis Indians' lone run as they fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday's Opening Night at Victory Field, 4-1.
The long ball to right-center field in the sixth inning was Indianapolis' first of the 2022 campaign, and Mitchell's first in eight Triple-A games dating back to the end of 2021.
Omaha (1-0) broke a scoreless tie through four innings with back-to-back two-run frames in the fifth and sixth. Already with an insurmountable 2-0 lead coming off Osvaldo Bido (L, 0-1), a two-run home run by center fielder JaCoby Jones extended the lead. Marcelo Martinez (W, 1-0) earned the win for the Storm Chasers.
The Indians (0-1) are now 6-7 in season openers at Victory Field dating back to the 1997 season. Their last season-opening win at home came in 2017 when they defeated the Toledo Mud Hens, 7-4.
Tomorrow afternoon, the Indians and Storm Chasers will face off again with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM ET. RHP Adonis Medina (0-0, -.--) is set to make his Indians debut against LHP Austin Cox (0-0, -.--).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 5, 2022
- 7-Run 8th inning gives Pigs Opening Night Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall to WooSox on Opening Day - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jones' Blast Helps Lead Storm Chasers to Season-Opening Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Beat the Tides 3-1 in Season Opener - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Begin 2022 Season with Win, 6-5 at Jacksonville - Worcester Red Sox
- Mitchell Homers in Indians' Opening Day Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Fall to RailRiders, 5-0, on 2022 Opening Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Leads the Way as Saints Take Season Opener 3-2 over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Lively, Riddle Shine But Bats' Comeback Falls 90 Feet Short - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Falls to Charlotte on Opening Night - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Open Season with Shutout Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Start Season with 5-0 Loss in Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Hens Shut out Red Wings on Opening Day - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (0-0) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (0-0) - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp Release 2022 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 2022 IronPigs Roster Announced - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Open the Season with a 3-2 Win over Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- Comeback Falls Just Short as I-Cubs Drop Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Opening Day Game Notes - Memphis Redbirds
- Pirates No. 1 Prospect, Oneil Cruz, Headlines Indy's Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Opening Day Roster Revealed - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Bulls Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Opening Day Roster Announced - Norfolk Tides
- Saints Opening Day Roster Set, Features Top Prospect Lewis, Six Other Top 30 MLB Pipeline Prospects - St. Paul Saints
- Clippers, Guardians Announce 2022 Triple-A Roster - Columbus Clippers
- April 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Iowa Cubs Announce Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Play-By-Play Broadcast Team - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Mets Opening Week Homestand Highlights: April 5th-April 10th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Mitchell Homers in Indians' Opening Day Loss
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (0-0) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (0-0)
- Pirates No. 1 Prospect, Oneil Cruz, Headlines Indy's Opening Day Roster
- Former Indians Infielder Diego Castillo Named to Pittsburgh's Opening Day Roster
- Indians and Indiana 811 Announce Home Lawn Makeover Sweepstakes