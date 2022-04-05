Mitchell Homers in Indians' Opening Day Loss

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







A solo home run by outfield prospect Cal Mitchell - his first career Triple-A dinger - scored the Indianapolis Indians' lone run as they fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday's Opening Night at Victory Field, 4-1.

The long ball to right-center field in the sixth inning was Indianapolis' first of the 2022 campaign, and Mitchell's first in eight Triple-A games dating back to the end of 2021.

Omaha (1-0) broke a scoreless tie through four innings with back-to-back two-run frames in the fifth and sixth. Already with an insurmountable 2-0 lead coming off Osvaldo Bido (L, 0-1), a two-run home run by center fielder JaCoby Jones extended the lead. Marcelo Martinez (W, 1-0) earned the win for the Storm Chasers.

The Indians (0-1) are now 6-7 in season openers at Victory Field dating back to the 1997 season. Their last season-opening win at home came in 2017 when they defeated the Toledo Mud Hens, 7-4.

Tomorrow afternoon, the Indians and Storm Chasers will face off again with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM ET. RHP Adonis Medina (0-0, -.--) is set to make his Indians debut against LHP Austin Cox (0-0, -.--).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.