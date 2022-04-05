Rochester Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their Opening Day roster.

2021 Triple-A East All-Star Jake Noll will be joined by top prospects INF Luis Garcia and RHP Cade Cavalli as the star-studded trio headline the 2022 Opening Day Roster for the Red Wings.

Former Wings fan-favorite, Chris Herrmann, is set to return to Rochester where he's spent parts of three years ('13, '14, '15) under the Twins affiliation. He'll be joined by highly touted Tres Barrera and Wilmer Perez, both who spent time in Rochester during the 2021 campaign as the three backstops for Wings pitchers.

The Red Wings infield adds the 2018 International League Player of the Year (w/ LHV) in Joey Meneses along with Richard Urena, who was an IL foe with Buffalo (TOR). The IL veterans look to play alongside new-Nationals farm hand and Bahamas native, Lucius Fox, as well as Andrew Young while returner Adrian Sanchez rounds out the Red Wings infield.

Nick Banks, Donovan Casey, and 2019 World Series Champion Andrew Stevenson return to patrol the Red Wings outfield and will be joined by newcomers Cole Freeman and Matt Lipka. Freeman will be making his Triple-A debut while Lipka will be making his return to the International League, having spent time with Gwinnett (ATL), Nashville (MIL), and Scranton-WB (NYY).

Rochester's pitching staff showcases top prospect, RHP Cade Cavalli, and long-time Major League Veteran RHP Tyler Clippard, who's spent part of 15 years in the Big Leagues with 10 different teams, highlighted by a 2019 World Series Championship with Washington. Clippard, not the only World Series Champion, will be joined in the Wings bullpen by curse-breaker RHP Carl Edwards, Jr. who won a ring of his own with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. Returners LHP Alberto Baldonado, RHP Gabe Klobosits, and RHP Jefry Rodriguez who all split time between Rochester and Washington in 2021 will be set to roll for Rochester this year. Other Big Leaguers including LHP Seth Romero, RHP Hunter Harvey, LHP Jace Fry, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, LHP Francisco Perez, and RHP Jordan Weems, and RHP Logan Verrett all look to bolster the Wings staff drawing from their Big League experience. They'll look to anchor RHP Curtis Taylor, RHP Luis Reyes, LHP Carlson Teel, and Opening Day starter, RHP Jackson Tetreault, who join Cavalli as the only arms without Big League service time. That makes 14 of 19 Red Wings arms that have Major League experience suiting up for the Red Wings in 2022.

Manager Matt LeCroy named RHP Jackson Tetrault the Opening Day starter, the first Opening Day honors of his young career. Tetreault who finished his 2021 season in Rochester, threw the last pitch of the season for the Red Wings and is slated to throw the first pitch of the 2022 season. He is believed to be the first Red Wings pitcher in franchise history to do so.

