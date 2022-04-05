Knights Beat the Tides 3-1 in Season Opener

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - Outfielder Blake Rutherford's RBI single in the top of the eighth inning broke a 1-1 tie and led the Charlotte Knights to a 3-1 win over the Norfolk Tides on Opening Day from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Tuesday night.

The Knights trailed 1-0 after the first inning of the game after the Tides jumped out to a quick lead against RHP Kade McClure. Norfolk first baseman Patrick Dorrian drove home the team's only run on a groundout to second base. That was all the Tides would get against the Knights, who scored three unanswered runs the rest of the way.

Catcher Carlos Pérez put the Knights on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run, the first of his Triple-A career. Pérez finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with the home run.

The game stayed tied 1-1 until the eighth inning when the Knights began to rally against the Norfolk bullpen. Third baseman Jake Burger reached base on an error to begin the inning. Shortstop Romy Gonzalez then followed with a single to give the Knights runners on first and second base with no outs. After Pérez grounded into a double play, Rutherford stepped to the plate and gave the Knights the lead with his clutch RBI single.

Charlotte led Norfolk 2-1 until the ninth inning when left fielder Mark Payton continued his solid season debut. Payton, who had a game-high three hits on the night, singled home second baseman Zach Remillard to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.

McClure got the Opening Day nod for the Knights and was sharp over 4.2 innings pitched. After allowing a run in the first, the 26-year-old held the Tides scoreless over his final 3.2 innings pitched. In all, McClure allowed just one run on four hits. The Ohio native struck-out four batters and threw 78 pitches (49 for strikes).

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Tides on Wednesday night with first pitch on tap for 6:35 p.m. from Harbor Park. LHP John Parke is expected to get the game two start for the Knights. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.