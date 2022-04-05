Hens Shut out Red Wings on Opening Day

On a big Opening Day in Toledo, the Mud Hens looked to get a win for the fans at Fifth Third Field. The former Houston Astro, Nivaldo Rodriguez took the mound, as he went up against the Rochester Red Wings.

The Mud Hens would take an early lead, as Jacob Robson hit a solo shot to right center field in the bottom of the second inning. In the third inning, they would extend their lead with a two-RBI double, hit by Daz Cameron. Following a sacrifice fly in the same inning, the Hens lead 4-0 over the Red Wings heading into the fourth.

Nivaldo Rodriguez would go four and a third innings, giving up no runs, allowing five hits, striking out seven Red Wing batters. Drew Carlton would escape the inning for Toledo, after Rodriguez left two men on base.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kody Clemens would lead off with a triple, for his first hit of the season. After the Red Wings retired the next two Mud Hen batters, Ryan Kreider would hit a double to left field to score Clemens. The Hens would now have a 5-0 lead over the Red Wings.

The Toledo bullpen would continue to keep the strikeout trend going, as Drew Carlton would strikeout four Red Wing batters pitching just over an inning. Toledo would strikeout Rochester 16 times on Opening Day, giving the Hens a shutout win, allowing no runs. Drew Carlton would also gain the Opening Day winning decision.

The Mud Hens will be back in action tomorrow at Fifth Third Field for game two of the Rochester series. Game time is set to be at 6:35pm.

