Pirates No. 1 Prospect, Oneil Cruz, Headlines Indy's Opening Day Roster

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Pirates, today announced their Opening Day roster for the 2022 season. Led by Oneil Cruz - the No. 14 prospect in baseball (according to Baseball America) - and a flurry of prospects ranked among Pittsburgh's top 40, the Indians open their season tonight vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 PM at Victory Field.

In a continuation of expanded rosters from the 2021 season, the Indians daily roster will feature 28 active players and a five-man taxi squad. Of the 33 players on Indy's roster, nine are currently rated among Pittsburgh's top 40 prospects by Baseball America.

Cruz, a 6-foot-7 shortstop out of the Dominican Republic, made both his Triple-A and major league debuts in the final two weeks of the 2021 season. During his six games with Indianapolis, he led all Triple-A East batters with a .524 batting average (11-for-21), five home runs, a .665 on-base percentage, 1.286 slugging percentage and 1.941 OPS. He was recalled and made his MLB debut on Oct. 2 vs. Cincinnati. He went 3-for-9 with a home run and three RBI in two big-league games.

Right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras (No. 80) joins Cruz as the second member of Indy's roster on Baseball America's top 100 prospects list. Also out of the Dominican Republic, Contreras joined Cruz in being promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 20 and made his Triple-A debut two days later at Omaha. After just one start with the Indians, he was recalled by Pittsburgh and fanned four batters in 3.0 innings during his MLB debut vs. Chicago (NL) on Sept. 29.

Other names listed among Pittsburgh's top 40 prospects include outfielders Travis Swaggerty (No. 15), Canaan Smith-Njigba (No. 28) and Cal Mitchell (No. 32), infielders Rodolfo Castro (No. 20), Ji-Hwan Bae (No. 25) and Mason Martin (No. 31), and right-handed pitcher Cody Bolton (No. 30).

Pitchers (19 + 1 IL + 1 DL)

LHP Cam Alldred

RHP Osvaldo Bido

RHP Cody Bolton

RHP Austin Brice (Development List)

RHP Brad Case

RHP Roansy Contreras

RHP Chase De Jong

RHP Yerry De Los Santos

RHP Matt Eckelman

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP Eric Hanhold

LHP Joe Jacques (60-day IL)

LHP Nathan Kirby

LHP Trey McGough

RHP Adonis Medina

RHP Cristofer Melendez

RHP John O'Reilly

RHP Hunter Stratton

RHP Beau Sulser

LHP Cam Vieaux

LHP Blake Weiman

Position Players (14 + 1 IL + 1 DL)

C Jason Delay

C Grant Koch

C Jamie Ritchie (7-day IL)

INF Ji-Hwan Bae

INF Josh Bissonette

INF Rodolfo Castro

INF Brendt Citta

INF Oneil Cruz

INF Connor Kaiser

INF Mason Martin

UTL Hunter Owen

OF Cal Mitchell

OF Jared Oliva

OF Chris Sharpe (Development List)

OF Canaan Smith-Njigba

OF Travis Swaggerty

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.