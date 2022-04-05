Mets Fall to RailRiders, 5-0, on 2022 Opening Night
April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets dropped their season opener, 5-0, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night. An announced crowd of 6,572 fans enjoyed the game in front of sunny skies and 60-degree temperatures at first pitch.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1-0) jumped ahead early and never looked back, plating two runs in the first and three runs in the eighth to lead wire-to-wire. Power for the RailRiders highlighted the night, as Oswald Peraza smacked a solo home run in the first and Estevan Florial smashed a three-run dinger in the eighth to put the game away. Four of the RailRiders' eight hits on the night were extra-base hits.
Four different Syracuse (0-1) pitchers appeared on Tuesday night, highlighted by outings from starting pitcher Thomas Szapucki and the first man out of the bullpen, Rob Zastryzny. Szapucki settled down after allowing two runs in the first, going three total innings in his start with four strikeouts and zero walks. He only allowed one hit in his final two innings of work. Zastryzny tossed three shutout innings of relief, allowing just one hit and three total baserunners. He induced two ground-ball double plays in his strong appearance out of the bullpen.
Cody Bohanek had a two-hit night at the plate for the Mets, smacking a double in the third and following it up with a single in the sixth. The Illinois native is returning to Syracuse, having played 34 games with the Triple-A Mets during the 2022 season.
Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre return to action on Wednesday. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will be on the for the Mets against RHP Hayden Wesneski for the RailRiders. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Cody Bohanek of the Syracuse Mets takes a big swing
(Herm Card)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 5, 2022
- 7-Run 8th inning gives Pigs Opening Night Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall to WooSox on Opening Day - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jones' Blast Helps Lead Storm Chasers to Season-Opening Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Beat the Tides 3-1 in Season Opener - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Begin 2022 Season with Win, 6-5 at Jacksonville - Worcester Red Sox
- Mitchell Homers in Indians' Opening Day Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Fall to RailRiders, 5-0, on 2022 Opening Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitching Leads the Way as Saints Take Season Opener 3-2 over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Lively, Riddle Shine But Bats' Comeback Falls 90 Feet Short - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Falls to Charlotte on Opening Night - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Open Season with Shutout Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Start Season with 5-0 Loss in Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Hens Shut out Red Wings on Opening Day - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (0-0) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (0-0) - Indianapolis Indians
- Jumbo Shrimp Release 2022 Opening Day Roster - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 2022 IronPigs Roster Announced - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Open the Season with a 3-2 Win over Iowa - Buffalo Bisons
- Comeback Falls Just Short as I-Cubs Drop Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Opening Day Game Notes - Memphis Redbirds
- Pirates No. 1 Prospect, Oneil Cruz, Headlines Indy's Opening Day Roster - Indianapolis Indians
- Opening Day Roster Revealed - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Announce Opening Day Roster - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Bulls Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Opening Day Roster Announced - Norfolk Tides
- Saints Opening Day Roster Set, Features Top Prospect Lewis, Six Other Top 30 MLB Pipeline Prospects - St. Paul Saints
- Clippers, Guardians Announce 2022 Triple-A Roster - Columbus Clippers
- April 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Iowa Cubs Announce Opening Day Roster - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Play-By-Play Broadcast Team - Syracuse Mets
- Syracuse Mets Opening Week Homestand Highlights: April 5th-April 10th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Mets Fall to RailRiders, 5-0, on 2022 Opening Night
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Play-By-Play Broadcast Team
- Syracuse Mets Opening Week Homestand Highlights: April 5th-April 10th
- Syracuse Mets to Become Congueros de Syracuse for Copa de la Diversión™ Series