Mets Fall to RailRiders, 5-0, on 2022 Opening Night

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets dropped their season opener, 5-0, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night. An announced crowd of 6,572 fans enjoyed the game in front of sunny skies and 60-degree temperatures at first pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (1-0) jumped ahead early and never looked back, plating two runs in the first and three runs in the eighth to lead wire-to-wire. Power for the RailRiders highlighted the night, as Oswald Peraza smacked a solo home run in the first and Estevan Florial smashed a three-run dinger in the eighth to put the game away. Four of the RailRiders' eight hits on the night were extra-base hits.

Four different Syracuse (0-1) pitchers appeared on Tuesday night, highlighted by outings from starting pitcher Thomas Szapucki and the first man out of the bullpen, Rob Zastryzny. Szapucki settled down after allowing two runs in the first, going three total innings in his start with four strikeouts and zero walks. He only allowed one hit in his final two innings of work. Zastryzny tossed three shutout innings of relief, allowing just one hit and three total baserunners. He induced two ground-ball double plays in his strong appearance out of the bullpen.

Cody Bohanek had a two-hit night at the plate for the Mets, smacking a double in the third and following it up with a single in the sixth. The Illinois native is returning to Syracuse, having played 34 games with the Triple-A Mets during the 2022 season.

Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre return to action on Wednesday. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will be on the for the Mets against RHP Hayden Wesneski for the RailRiders. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

