2022 IronPigs Roster Announced

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies have announced their preliminary roster for the upcoming 2022 season. The IronPigs will feature an experienced roster with youth mixed throughout. 19 of the 30 players are free agent signings. 6 of the 30 players were drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The initial 2022 Lehigh Valley IronPigs roster breaks down as follows:

PITCHERS (18): RHP Mark Appel, RHP Aaron Barrett, RHP Cam Bedrosian, RHP Hans Crouse, RHP Tyler Cyr, LHP Kyle Dohy, RHP Nick Duron, RHP Colton Eastman, RHP Joe Gatto, LHP Jakob Hernandez, RHP Dillon Maples, RHP Michael Mariot, RHP James Marvel, LHP Scott Moss, RHP Jake Newberry, LHP Braeden Ogle, LHP Ricardo Sanchez, LHP Jeff Singer

CATCHERS (3): Edgar Cabral, Donny Sands, Austin Wynns

INFIELDERS (6): Ali Castillo, Dalton Guthrie, Darick Hall, Drew Maggi, Yairo Munoz, Will Toffey,

OUTFIELDERS (3): John Andreoli, Jorge Bonifacio, Justin Williams

The 2022 roster is highlighted by two players who rank among the Top-30 prospects in the Phillies organization according to MLB.com and are also a part of the Phillies 40-man Roster. The list includes Hans Crouse (#5) and Donny Sands (#29). 11 players spent last season in the major leagues. Those players include Crouse, Bedrosian, Dohy, Maples, Newberry, Wynns, Munoz, Andreoli, Bonifacio, and Williams.

Lehigh Valley will host the Columbus Clippers for their home opener on Tuesday, April 5. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is set for 7:05 p.m. The IronPigs first homestand of the season runs through Sunday, April 10.

