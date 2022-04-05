Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-0) vs Syracuse Mets (0-0)

Game 1 | Road Game 1 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | April 5, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Matt Krook (No Record, No ERA) vs LHP Thomas Szapucki (No Record, No ERA)

KROOK: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K, earned win (6th) in final start of 2021 season @ Rochester 9/29/21 (10-6 W)

SZAPUCKI: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K, took no decision in ninth and final start of 2021 @ SWB 7/11/21 (9-8 W)

LAST TIME OUT...

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (October 3, 2021) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Rochester Red Wings 4-0 in a rain-shortened game at Frontier Field. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a first inning grand slam and three pitchers combined to shut out the Red Wings over six innings in the season finale.

Oswald Peraza singled, Miguel Andujar doubled and Red Wings starter Jackson Tetrault hit Greg Allen to load the bases. Cabrera drove a 1-1 pitch into the Rochester bullpen in right for the RailRiders third grand slam of the season. Cabrera finished the year on a nine-game hitting streak and hit five home runs and drove in 11 during the Final Stretch with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rochester loaded the bases in the first against Sean Boyle, but the right-hander struck out Jakson Reetz to close the frame. Brody Korner pitched two scoreless in back of Boyle, striking out four, and Nick Green worked the final three innings. Green (3-2) struck out five and allowed two hits.

Tetrault (0-1) took the loss in a rain-shortened, acomplete game effort.

The RailRiders swept the five game series against the Red Wings to end the 2021 campaign, outscoring Rochester 35-15 during the week.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders begin the season on the road against the Syracuse Mets tonight. It's the first day of the 2022 professional baseball season, as Triple-A begins their season today. The RailRiders also began the 2021 season on the road in Syracuse, falling to the Mets 5-2 on May 4, 2021. This is the third straight season where the RailRiders begin the year on the road, with their last Opening Night at home taking place on April 6, 2018 (6-5 win against the Syracuse Chiefs).

OPEN UP MORE - Tonight opens the 2022 Minor League season. The RailRiders are 3-4 on Opening Day since 2014, but have lost four of their last five Opening Day bids. During this stretch, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been outscored by their opponents 29-25. They are looking for their first Opening Day win since April 6, 2018.

WHO'S WHO? - Entering the season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre features 11 players with Major League experience and seven of the organization's top 30 prospects. Those seven prospects (per Baseball America) are: infielders Oswald Peraza (#2) and Oswaldo Cabrera (#8), pitchers Deivi Garcia (#14), Luis Gil (#4), Hayden Wesneski (#6) and Greg Weissert (#30) and outfielder Estevan Florial (#15).

LUCKY NUMBER 13 - MLB Pipeline recently ranked each Major League organization on their farm system strength. The New York Yankees found themselves in the middle of the pack at number 13, which jumps from last year's mid-season ranking of 19. The breakdown reads, "shortstops are this system's strength, led by Top 100 prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza and with future Top 100 candidates Trey Sweeney and Roderick Arias behind them. Despite sacrificing 14 prospects -- including Top 100 guys Roansy Contreras and Ezequiel Duran -- in trades for Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Clay Holmes, Anthony Rizzo and Jameson Taillon last year, the Yankees still have plenty of Minor League depth." (Link - t.ly/UR2C)

THE CHEF'S KROOKIN - Matt Krook takes the ball on Opening Day for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Krook made 17 appearances for the RailRiders in 2021, 14 of which were starts (third most on team). The southpaw struck out 88 batters (second most on team) in 76.2 IP (third most on team). Krook was originally a fourth round pick by the San Francisco Giants out of Oregon. He was a Rule 5 selection by the Yankees in 2020 and is beginning his seventh season in Minor League Baseball.

TOMMY BOY - Thomas Szapucki gets the start for Syracuse tonight. The left-hander is back for his second season the Syracuse Mets, after tossing in 10 games last season, making nine starts. He has made four career appearances against the RailRiders, three of which have been starts. He has gone 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA across 14.2 IP against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Szapucki was a fifth round draft pick by the Mets in 2015 out of William T. Dwyer High School (FL). Tonight begins his sixth season in Minor League Baseball.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial returns for his second season with the RailRiders after spending the majority of 2021 in Triple-A (78 games). Florial was big a part of the 2021 offense, finishing among RailRiders leaders in multiple categories: HR (2nd, 13), OBP (2nd, .315), SLG (1st, .404), OPS (1st, .719), runs (1st, 65), walks (2nd, 42), extra base hits (3rd, 31) and total bases (3rd, 126). Florial was the consensus #1 prospect in the Yankees organization heading into the 2019 season, and was #74 in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He enters the 2022 season ranked #10 in the Yankees organization by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

HOW FUN - Tonight, the Syracuse Mets are giving away a bucket hat for the first 1,000 fans through the gates and featuring a post-game fireworks celebration. Former New York Met Mookie Wilson will also be in attendance to throw out the first pitch and sign autographs for fans. There is also a "51-degree guarantee" in effect. If the temperature on the outfield temperature board at NBT Bank Stadium does NOT reach at least 51 degrees at any point once gates open, every fan that has a ticket to the game will get a free ticket to any one game for the rest of April or May. Game time temperature is slated to be around 58 degrees.

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders will make two trips to NBT Stadium this season, totaling 12 games... Game two Syracuse starter Mike Montgomery was a member of the RailRiders in 2021, making the Opening Day start against Syracuse... Wednesday is the last day of Spring Training games, with only two games scheduled (Phillies @ Rays and Orioles @ Tigers)... The first game of the 2022 professional baseball schedule was already played earlier today between the Buffalo Bisons and Iowa Cubs...

AROUND THE ORG - No other Yankee affiliated teams are in action today. The Yankees faced the Tigers in their final Spring Training game earlier today. New York will begin the Major League regular season on Thursday as they host the Red Sox. Minor League Baseball below Triple-A begins Friday with every NYY affiliate on the road. The Somerset Patriots face the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Hudson Valley Renegades face the Greenville Drive and the Tampa Tarpons match up with the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

