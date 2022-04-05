Lively, Riddle Shine But Bats' Comeback Falls 90 Feet Short
April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - Starter Ben Lively worked an efficient 5.0 innings and Kentucky native JT Riddle sparked a late rally with a homer in his team debut, but the St. Paul Saints halted the comeback by stranding the tying run at third in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Louisville Bats 3-2 Tuesday night in the 2022 opener at Louisville Slugger Field.
Riddle pulled the Bats within one run in the eighth with a towering solo shot to left field that made it 2-1.
However, St. Paul quickly rebuffed its lead in the ninth when David Bañuelos crushed a 430-foot solo shot of his own and score what proved to be the game-deciding run.
Louisville, trialing 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth, brought the home crowd to its feet when Trey Amburgey singled and Ronnie Dawson doubled to move the tying run into scoring position. Amburgey raced home on a passed ball that also brought Dawson within 90 feet of tying the game, but St. Paul escaped the late threat when Jose Miranda made a highlight-reel diving stab at third base for the final out to seal the Saints' 3-2 win.
Bats starter Lively cruised with just one run on one hit over 5.0 solid innings. With the effort, he became the first Louisville starter to work at least 5.0 innings with no more than one earned run in a season opener since 2014. He held the Saints hitless through the first four innings before finally yielding a double and run in the fifth.
The two teams will continue their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Connor Overton toes the slab for Louisville against RHP Daniel Gossett.
