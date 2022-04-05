Clippers, Guardians Announce 2022 Triple-A Roster

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers Opening Day roster has been set by the Cleveland Guardians as the International League schedule begins today. Half of the roster has experience with the Clippers, while many players will get their first look at the Triple-A Level.

On the mound, the Clippers will have four members of the starting rotation with Triple-A experience. LHP Kirk McCarty is expected to be the Opening Day starter for the Clippers, as he was last year when he beat the Louisville Bats to open the 2021 season. Others likely to fill out the rotation include LHPs Tanner Tully and Adam Scott, who both pitched for Columbus last year and RHP's Peyton Battenfield and Tobias Myers, who were acquired by the Guardians via trade in separate deals from Tampa Bay.

The Clippers bullpen will see returners Robert Broom, Zach Draper, Ben Krauth and Nathan Ocker along with newcomers Kevin Coulter, Eli Lingos, Eric Mock, Aaron Pinto and Thomas Ponticelli.

Gavin Collins returns behind home plate and will be paired with Eric Rodriguez to make up the catching tandem.

The infield will have some solid returners, in Gabriel Arias, Jose Fermin and Richie Palacios. First baseman David Fry joins the organization via trade from the Milwaukee Brewers and Ike Freeman, Victor Nova and Daniel Schneemann will don a Clippers uniform for the first time.

Alex Call and Daniel Johnson are back roaming the grass this season and they will be joined by Triple-A rookies Jonathan Engelmann and Chris Roller in the Clippers outfield.

The Clippers will be led by 2nd year manager Andy Tracy, with pitching coach Rigo Beltran, hitting coach Jason Esposito, bench coach Kyle Lindquist, and pitching strategist Cody Buckel. Jeremy Heller returns as the Clippers trainer and Trent Kaltenbach will be the strength coach.

The 2022 season begins April 5th in Allentown, PA when the Clippers take on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs for the first time since 2019. The Clippers home opener is 12th at 6:15pm against the Syracuse Mets. For more information or to purchase tickets, log on to clippersbaseball.com or call (614) 462-5250.

