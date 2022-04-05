Comeback Falls Just Short as I-Cubs Drop Opener

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (0-1) rallied late but fell just short as the Buffalo Bisons (1-0) took the first professional game played of the 2022 season by a score of 3-2.

Josh Palacios didn't waste any time getting Buffalo on the board, as the three-hitter crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. I-Cubs starter Cory Abbott settled in after that, allowing just the two runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. The righty walked two while also striking out two batters in his first start of the year.

Abbott was relieved by Locke St. John who surrendered one run himself in 1.1 innings of work. On the other side, Nick Allgeyer kept Iowa's offense silent, throwing four perfect innings before allowing a walk in the fifth and a single in the sixth.

All told, the southpaw spun six scoreless innings, allowing just the one hit and one walk while striking out six. Allgeyer was replaced in the seventh inning by former Iowa Cub, Joe Biagini.

A pitching change was all the Iowa offense needed, as Robel Garcia got the scoring started with an RBI double that drove in P.J. Higgins who reached base via a walk. Jared Young brought around Garcia with an RBI groundout, bring Iowa within a run of the Bisons.

Matt Swarmer kept the score there, spinning four scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Despite getting the tying runner on third and the go-ahead runner on first in the ninth, Kyle Johnson closed out the game with a strikeout of Esteban Quiroz, earning his first save of the season and a 3-2 victory for the Bisons.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Robel Garcia notched his first two doubles of the season with Iowa, driving in a run with his RBI double in the seventh inning. He recorded 12 doubles and 52 RBI for the I-Cubs in 2019.

- Joe Biagini pitched the seventh inning for Buffalo today after pitching 22 games for Iowa last year including getting the nod for the I-Cubs as their Opening Day starter.

- Four of Buffalo's five hits went for extra-base hits today, with three doubles and a two-run blast.

Iowa and Buffalo continue their six-game series tomorrow with a 6:05 ET first pitch. The I-Cubs return to Principal Park for their home opener on Tuesday, April 12, against Toledo. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.