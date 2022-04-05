Wings Start Season with 5-0 Loss in Toledo

The Rochester Red Wings kicked off the 2022 season in Toledo, Ohio at Fifth Third Field taking on Detroit's top Minor League affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens. The Wings dropped the season opener, 5-0.

Right-handed pitcher Jackson Tetreault got the Opening Day honors, the first of his career, and toed the rubber against Toledo's RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez.

A second inning solo-homer by Toledo center-fielder Jacob Robson was the first damage Tetreault incurred and was later tagged for two more runs after a double by right fielder Daz Cameron. In the next at-bat, first baseman Josh Lester helped push across another run with a sacrifice fly, making it 4-0. Tetreault exited after four innings pitched, surrendering a total of five hits, four runs, three of which were earned, all while striking out five Toledo batters.

Tres Barrera picked up two hits in the season opener and was joined by Joey Meneses, Richard Urena, and Nick Banks who all had a hit of their own.

LHP Carson Teel, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, RHP Tyler Clippard, and RHP Reed Garrett all contributed to the Wings pitching efforts, going one inning each out of the bullpen. Teel surrendered the only other run this evening, giving up two hits and striking out a pair. Ramirez and Clippard also collected a pair of strike outs in their innings of work. Reed Garrett finished the game for the Wings on the mound, working a clean inning and striking out one.

2016 AL All-Star RHP Aaron Sanchez gets the ball for the Wings tomorrow as Rochester takes on Toledo for game two of the 2022 campaign at 6:35 p.m. Sanchez will be opposed by Toledo's LHP Joey Wentz.

