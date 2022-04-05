7-Run 8th inning gives Pigs Opening Night Win
April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-0) scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Columbus Clippers (0-1) 7-3 on Tuesday night. The IronPigs sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.
The first run scored when Donny Sands scored on a double play hit by Justin Williams against Robert Broom. Drew Maggi followed with an RBI single against Aaron Pinto (0-1). Ali Castillo hit a two-run double to score John Andreoli and Drew Maggi then scored on a throwing error by Jose Fermin to give Lehigh Valley a 5-3 lead. Will Toffey hit an RBI double to score Dalton Guthrie to extend the lead to 6-3. The seventh run of the inning scored on a Sands RBI single.
Columbus took a 3-0 lead against Jakob Hernandez in the top of the fifth inning when Fermin hit a two-run home run and David Fry homered in the following at-bat. Thomas Ponticelli pitched three scoreless innings in relief to keep the Clippers at a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the eighth inning.
The game's starting pitchers James Marvel (Lehigh Valley) and Kirk McCarty (Columbus) each pitched three scoreless innings. Tyler Cyr (1-0) earned the win for Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh Valley and Columbus play again on Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
