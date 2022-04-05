Bisons Open the Season with a 3-2 Win over Iowa
April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Playing in the first professional regular season game across any level this year, the Buffalo Bisons opened up their 2022 season with a 3-2 win over the Iowa Cubs behind six shutout innings from left-handed starter Nick Allgeyer. The game marked the Bisons' first Opening Day at Sahlen Field in three years, and as such had over 10,000 fans in attendance.
Allgeyer, who was perfect through 4.1 innings and took a no-hitter into the sixth, gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out six over six scoreless frames. Josh Palacios gave his starter an early 2-0 lead thanks to a first inning, two-run homer in his first at-bat of the season off Cubs starter Cory Abbott, who lasted just 2.2 innings.
The Bisons tacked on another run in the fourth after Eric Stamets scored on an RBI double off the bat of L.J. Talley, the latter of whom was playing in his first career Triple-A game.
Iowa scored a pair of runs in the seventh off an RBI double from Robel García, who later scored on a groundball to third, off of Bisons' righty Joe Biagini. Graham Spraker then came in to start the eighth and promptly struck out the side, picking up right where he left off in the Arizona Fall League where he was named AFL Reliver of the Year.
Kyle Johnston came in to try and close things out in the ninth, and, despite another García double, struck out the final batter with the tying run 90 feet away to secure the win for the Bisons. Allgeyer recorded the win in what was his first career professional opening day start at any level, while Johnston recorded his first save of the season.
Tomorrow's matchup between the Bisons and Cubs will feature a pair of lefties with MLB experience on the mound; Anthony Kay will take the ball for the Herd, while Conner Menez gets the nod for Iowa. Kay appeared in 11 games for the Blue Jays last season while Menez appeared in eight for the Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. EST.
