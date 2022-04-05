Syracuse Mets Opening Week Homestand Highlights: April 5th-April 10th

April 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets begin the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 5th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees). The Triple-A Mets and Triple-A Yankees will play a six-game series from Tuesday, April 5th to Sunday, April 10th as part of Opening Week for the 2022 season. This homestand features a bucket hat giveaway, magnet schedule giveaway, kids run the bases, and two nights of fireworks extravaganzas.

Tuesday, April 5th (6:35 p.m.) - Opening Day and Taco Tuesday: Opening Day features a bucket hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates & a post-game fireworks celebration, all presented by Gannon Pest Control. Mookie Wilson will also be in attendance to throw out the first pitch & sign autographs for fans. Plus, for Taco Tuesday, fans can enjoy three tacos for $10 (beef, Chicken and Vegetarian).

Wednesday, April 6th (6:35 p.m.) - All-You-Can Eat Wednesday: New for the 2022 season, fans can get a ticket to the game and a 90-minute all you can eat buffet on the Salt City Deck starting at game time for only $30.

Thursday, April 7th (6:35 p.m.) - Dollar Thursday and Donnie Baseball Day: The greatest invention in the history of baseball returns. $1.00 Hofmann Hot Dogs and Cooney's, $1.00 fountain Coca-Cola products, $2.00 beers, plus a $1.00 souvenir at the team store. We are also dedicating the Press Box in memory of Donald "Donnie Baseball" Johnston, our longtime Press Box Manager who passed away this January.

Friday, April 8th (6:35 p.m.) - Craft Beer and Firework Fridays, presented by The Hops Spot, 93Q, and NYS Stop DWI: A ticket package includes a ticket to the game plus (2) vouchers for craft beers from The Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium. Plus, all fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by NYS Stop DWI.

Saturday, April 9th (6:35 p.m.) - Salt City Saturday and Magnet Schedule Giveaway: New in 2022, the Syracuse Mets will play as the Salt City Mets every Saturday. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Syracuse Mets Magnet Schedule, presented by Nave Law Firm.

Sunday, April 10th (6:35 p.m.) - Kids Eat Free Family Sunday: Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers for a free 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, a kids popcorn, a kids Hofmann hot dog, and a kids ice cream. Plus, we have the return of postgame running of the bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, a member of the West Herr Auto Group.

Gates will open one hour before the game each day. Fans can purchase tickets for the Syracuse Mets online at syracusemets.com anytime, or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.