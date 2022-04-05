Jumbo Shrimp Fall to WooSox on Opening Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite home runs from Charles Leblanc and Lorenzo Quintana, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were edged by the Worcester Red Sox 6-5 Tuesday in front of a crowd 5,907 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the score tied at two, Jacksonville (0-1) reliever Paul Campbell (0-1) surrendered a single to Ryan Fitzgerald and a walk to Yolmer Sanchez to start the fifth inning. Jarren Duran doubled to score Fitzgerald and Sanchez went to third. Jeter Downs walked to load the bases and Triston Casas grounded into a fielder's choice but Sanchez scored for the 4-2 lead. With runners at the corners, Rob Refsnyder singled to score Duran to give Worcester (1-0) a 5-2 lead.

After falling behind in the top of the third, Jacksonville took their only lead of the night in the bottom of the frame. Lewin Díaz knocked a two-run double, scoring Brian Miller and Peyton Burdick who had worked back-to-back walks with two outs.

The Red Sox scored at least one run in four consecutive innings to take charge. In the top of the fourth, Franchy Cordero knocked an RBI single to score Triston Casas to tie the game at two.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth with one run. LeBlanc (1) blasted the first Jacksonville home run of the season to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

The Red Sox added to their run total with a tally in the top of the sixth. Fitzgerald launched a solo home run to increase the lead to 6-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth but couldn't muster any offense past the sixth inning. Díaz started the sixth with a single and then scored on a two-run home run from Quintana (1).

In his first start of the season, Max Meyer dazzled with four strong innings and five strikeouts. He also allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and he retired the first six batters he faced.

Campbell the loss after pitching 3.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Huascar Brazaban (H, 1) pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings with two strikeouts.

Jacksonville looks to even the series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. as they send LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 0.00) to the hill to take on LHP Thomas Pannone (0-0, 0.00).

