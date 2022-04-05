Pitching Leads the Way as Saints Take Season Opener 3-2 over Bats

LOUSIVILLE, KY - The pitching was ahead of the hitting in the first game of the season on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Saints, however, got one more big hit and one more defensive gem, to preserve a 3-2 victory over the Louisville Bats. The Saints are now 1-0 on the season.

Both starting pitchers dominated early as the Saints Mario Sanchez went through the Bats order the first time around unscathed. He finally gave up a hit, a leadoff single from Lorenzo Cedrola in the fourth. With one out and runners at the corners, Sanchez got Jake Bauers to foul out and Troy Amburgey to hit into a fielders choice to end the inning. Sanchez went 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one.

Meanwhile, Bats starter Ben Lively was nearly as untouchable, not allowing a hit through the first four innings. The Saints finally broke through with their first hit of the night in the fifth as Derek Fisher lofted a fly ball double towards the right field corner. He moved to third on a groundout by Jermaine Palacios and scored on a high chopper to third by David Bañuelos giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. Lively went 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking three and striking out four.

In the sixth, Royce Lewis led off with a single to left. He stole second and scored on a two-out opposite field single to left by Jake Cave increasing the Saints lead to 2-0.

Wladimir Pinto pitched 2.0 scoreless innings for the Saints allowing one hit while walking one and striking out four. He would ultimately earn the victory.

The Bats broke through in the eighth on a solo homer from JT Riddle off Trevor Megill. With one out, Cedrola singled to right. He moved to second on a wild pitch and went to third on a groundout. After a walk to Alejo Lopez, Yennier Cano came on in relief and got Bauers to fly out to end the inning.

The Saints capitalized on the momentum as Bañuelos drilled a solo homer to left-center, his first of the season, putting the Saints up 3-1.

The Saints needed that breathing room because in the bottom of the ninth Amburgey led off with an infield single to third. Ronnie Dawson doubled to right putting runners at second and third. A passed ball scored Amburgey to cut the Saints lead to one. Cano would get Chris Okey to strikeout. Riddle then lined out to Trevor Larnach in left and his throw home held Dawson at third. Pinch hitter Michael De Leon then hit a hot smash to third, but Miranda was playing in on the grass, made a diving short hop play and threw out De Leon to end the game as Cano earned his first save of the season.

Royce Lewis, in his first game since 2019, went 1-4 with a run and stolen base.

The same two teams meet in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 5:35 p.m. central. The Saints send RHP Daniel Gossett (NR) to the mound against Bats RHP Connor Overton (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

