Sports stats



MLS Seattle Sounders FC

Jesús Ferreira Finds a Way!! the Game-Winner for @SoundersFC

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video


#seattlesounders #goals
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central