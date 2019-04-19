Isotopes Introduce "New Mexico 3-Pack"

To help celebrate all things New Mexico, the Albuquerque Isotopes have introduced the "New Mexico 3-Pack," a special ticket package that will feature promotions that represent the Land of Enchantment.

The $42 3-Pack features a Box Level ticket to Dukes Retro Night on July 21, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night on July 27 and Fan Appreciation Night on August 24. The New Mexico 3-Pack is available online at abqisotopes.com and at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

On July 21 the Isotopes celebrate the history of professional baseball in Albuquerque by turning back the clocks for Dukes Retro Night as the Isotopes will transform into the Albuquerque Dukes.

With respect to one of the iconic culinary customs of New Mexico, the Isotopes will become the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers on Saturday, July 27. The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive limited-edition T-Shirts courtesy of Blake's Lotaburger, and all fans can enjoy a Fireworks Extravaganza following the game. Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night is presented by Blake's Lotaburger.

Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Aug. 24, presented by Floor & Décor closes out the 3-Pack. The night will feature hundreds of giveaways as a thank you from the Isotopes to the fans, who truly make New Mexico the Land of Enchantment. The night will be capped off by a Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by US Bank.

The Isotopes Park Box Office is open Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. For additional information, the Isotopes can be reached at (505) 924-BALL.

