Iowa Scores 10 to Down Oklahoma City

April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Iowa Cubs (9-6) matched a season high with 10 runs as they defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-8) 10-4, Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The I-Cubs scored first for just the fifth time this season on Johnny Field home run in the third. Oklahoma City immediately responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single from Daniel Castro. The two teams battled back-and-forth, tying the game twice more before the I-Cubs put up a big eighth inning.

The I-Cubs did their early damage with an RBI single from Zach Borenstein in the fourth that brought in Trent Giambrone after a double. Borenstein started another scoring drive in the sixth with a two-out single and was plated on a Wynton Bernard triple. Francisco Arcia scored Bernard with a single of his own to left.

With Iowa leading 4-2, the Dodgers fought back as Edwin Rios clubbed a solo home run in the sixth and Jake Peter knotted the contest with an RBI single in the seventh.

Four straight two-out walks boosted Iowa's offensive effort in the eighth and pushed in the go-ahead run. Field capitalized on the situation, shooting a bases-clearing double to put Iowa ahead 8-4. Oklahoma City would walk two more to load the bases again, setting up Borenstein for a two-RBI single and a six-run inning for the I-Cubs.

Colin Rea allowed three runs, two earned, through 6.0 frames to log his second quality start of the season. Brian Duensing took the win with one run allowed through 1.1 innings and Jaime Schultz was tagged with the loss.

Postgame Notes:

- Iowa collected a season-best 12 hits and tied its high with 10 runs.

- Zach Borenstein is 7-for-13 with five RBI through his last four games.

- Johnny Field's tabbed four RBI, the most for an I-Cub this season.

Iowa and Oklahoma City play the second game of the set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Follow the action at www.iowacubs.com, AM 940 or MiLB.TV.

