Keel Goes Seven, Stifles Reno

April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Jerry Keel pitched seven innings and allowed only one run in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 4-1 win over the Reno Aces Friday night at Southwest University Park. Keel's seven innings produced the longest start of the season by a Chihuahuas pitcher.

The Chihuahuas four runs all came in a nine-batter fourth inning on a long home run by Josh Naylor off the right field light tower, RBI singles by Keel and Matthew Batten and a sacrifice fly by Michael Gettys. The RBI by Keel was the first of his professional career.

El Paso has now won seven of its last eight games. The Chihuahuas turned three double plays in the win, tying their season high.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aces-vs-chihuahuas/2019/04/19/579425#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579425

Team Records: Reno (5-10), El Paso (8-7)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Taylor Widener (0-1, 9.00) vs. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (1-0, 4.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

