Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds

San Antonio Missions (7-7) at Nashville Sounds (4-10)

Game #15/Away Game #8

Friday, April 19, 6:35 p.m.

First Tennessee Park

RHP Burch Smith (1-0, 0.82) vs. LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 3.86)

Let's Do This Later: The Missions are playing their first game since Wednesday night after rain postponed their matchup with the Memphis Redbirds. That game will be made up on May 27 as part of a doubleheader. The Nashville Sounds also had issues with the weather last night, as their game against Round Rock had to be suspended in the bottom of the second inning. They will complete that game on May 27.

vs. Nashville: San Antonio and Nashville are facing off for the fifth time this season and for the first time in Nashville. The Missions and Sounds split their series in San Antonio from April 12-15. The Sounds won the opening game and the series finale.

Welcome Back: For the first time since Opening Night on April 4, Missions outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. will be active and ready to play. Stokes was placed on the Injured List and has been inactive since April 6 dealing with an oblique injury. With Corey Ray now being placed on the Injured List, it is a welcome return for Stokes. In his one game this season, Stokes is 2-for-3 with a run scored a walk and a strikeout.

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

LHP Donnie Hart recalled by Milwaukee

RHP Corbin Burnes optioned to San Antonio, yet to report

RHP Jake Petricka optioned to San Antonio, yet to report

