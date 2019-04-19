Canning Tosses Gem in Bees Blowout Win

Griffin Canning threw six scoreless innings to help carry the Salt Lake Bees to a 12-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Canning (1-0) allowed just four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in his third start of the year, as he lowers his earned run average for the season to 0.56. John Curtiss gave up a leadoff homer in the seventh before retiring six straight Fresno batters and Matt Ramsey worked a scoreless ninth. The Bees grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly by Luis Rengifo and extended it in the fourth on a two out, two run triple by Wilfredo Tovar.

Salt Lake took a 5-0 lead in the fifth on solo homers by Rengifo and Jared Walsh and then broke the game open with five runs in the sixth on a two run single by Bo Way, a run scoring infield single by Rengifo and a two base throwing error. Cesar Puello capped off the scoring with a two run blast in the ninth. Rengifo led the Bees' eleven hit attack with three hits and three runs batted in, while Puello added three hits and two RBI. The win snapped a six game road losing streak and an overall three game skid.

