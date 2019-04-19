Late Homer Nips El Paso

Eric Young Jr.'s solo home run in the top of the ninth inning put the Tacoma Rainiers ahead to stay in their 7-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The loss ended El Paso's six-game winning streak.

Ty France went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, the sixth time in the last seven games France has recorded multiple hits. Jose Pirela went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, while ending his string of seven straight multi-hit games.

El Paso trailed 6-0 in the third inning and eventually came back to tie the game 6-6, the second straight game that the Chihuahuas overcame a deficit of five runs or more. The tying run came on Jacob Scavuzzo's homer in the bottom of the eighth.

El Paso's Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run. The Chihuahuas have 74 hits over their last five completed games.

Team Records: Tacoma (6-9), El Paso (7-7)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Taylor Clarke (1-1, 7.36) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-0, 4.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

