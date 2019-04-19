Late Homer Nips El Paso
April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Eric Young Jr.'s solo home run in the top of the ninth inning put the Tacoma Rainiers ahead to stay in their 7-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The loss ended El Paso's six-game winning streak.
Ty France went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, the sixth time in the last seven games France has recorded multiple hits. Jose Pirela went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to 10 games, while ending his string of seven straight multi-hit games.
El Paso trailed 6-0 in the third inning and eventually came back to tie the game 6-6, the second straight game that the Chihuahuas overcame a deficit of five runs or more. The tying run came on Jacob Scavuzzo's homer in the bottom of the eighth.
El Paso's Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run. The Chihuahuas have 74 hits over their last five completed games.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/04/18/579424#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579424
Team Records: Tacoma (6-9), El Paso (7-7)
Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Taylor Clarke (1-1, 7.36) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-0, 4.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2019
- Canning Tosses Gem in Bees Blowout Win - Salt Lake Bees
- River Cats cannot solve Aviators as bullpen falters again - Sacramento River Cats
- Grizzlies canâ??t complete sweep, fall 12-1 to Bees - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chasers Topple Dodgers 5-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Late Homer Nips El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Young, Jr. Throttles Game-Winner, Miller Cuts Down Tying Run to Secure Rainiers Victory in El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
- Omaha Wins Series in OKC with Thursday Victory - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Berti, Holaday Homers Help Baby Cakes Take Series from Cubs - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Iowa Falls Short in New Orleans - Iowa Cubs
- Isotopes, Aces Split Doubleheader - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Split Doubleheader in Albuquerque, Win 750th Game - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Late Homer Nips El Paso
- YouTube Sensation Domingo Ayala to Bring Popular "Theory of Beisbol" to 2019 Triple-A Home Run Derby
- France's Walk-Off Bomb Lifts Chihuahuas
- Quantrill's Strong Start, Hot Bats Earn Another Win
- Baseball Is Here: Chihuahuas Kickoff Seven-Game Homestand with Howling Dog Poncho Giveaway