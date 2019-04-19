Rainiers Blanked for First Time in Albuquerque Series Opener

April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Albuquerque, N.M. - The Tacoma Rainiers had their chances on Friday at Isotopes Park, but came up shy with runners in scoring position and were shut out by the Albuquerque Isotopes for the first time in 2019, 6-0.

Tacoma (6-10) turned to Christian Bergman for his season debut after the 2017-18 Rainier was signed by Seattle on Tuesday. The 30-year-old right-hander pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (two earned) off eight hits while striking out a pair of Isotopes (9-7).

Bergman was 17-14 with a 5.18 ERA across 42 appearances with Tacoma while sharing his time with Seattle over the last two seasons. He competed with the Chicago Cubs in Spring Training but was released in March and was a free agent until his signing earlier this week.

Right-handers David McKay (2 1/3 IP), Penn Murfee (2 IP) and Robinson Leyer (1 IP) delivered the final 5 1/3 frames with just one run allowed and combined to strike out seven.

Offensively, J.P. Crawford led off the fourth with a double, extending his hitting streak to a Rainiers-best 13 games. The former first round pick was one of 11 Tacoma runners left on base as the Rainiers finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. On the flip side, Tacoma pitching limited Albuquerque to a 2-for-16 mark with ducks on the pond.

On Saturday, southpaw Tommy Milone (1-0, 3.94) will make his first appearance since cruising through seven shutout innings against Albuquerque at Cheney Stadium on April 15. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m. PDT as Mike Curto will have the call on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.