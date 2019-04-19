Sounds and Missions Postponed at First Tennessee Park
April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Friday night's game between the Nashville Sounds and San Antonio Missions was postponed due to rain at First Tennessee Park. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday, April 21 set to begin at 2:05 p.m. The doubleheader will be two seven inning games.
Fans who had a ticket for Friday night's game can exchange it at the First Tennessee Park ticket office for any 2019 regular season game for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. As per the Nashville Sounds rain policy, the team will not give any cash refunds.
Nashville's homestand continues Saturday night at First Tennessee Park when the Sounds and Missions play game one of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
