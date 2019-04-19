Young, Jr. Throttles Game-Winner, Miller Cuts Down Tying Run to Secure Rainiers Victory in El Paso

El Paso, TX - After the Tacoma Rainiers lost a 6-0 lead to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night, left fielder Eric Young, Jr. belted his first home run to give the Rainiers a two-out, ninth inning lead before right fielder Ian Miller threw out the tying run at home in the bottom half to end the game, 7-6.

Young, Jr.'s go-ahead homer came on a 1-0 pitch from El Paso (7-7) right-hander Gerardo Reyes (0-1), which the Tacoma (7-9) outfielder deposited to straightaway center field. Rainiers righty Nick Rumbelow (2-0), who recorded the final out of the eighth inning, was saved by Miller who delivered a strike to catcher Jose Lobaton, nabbing Jose Pirela at home to lock up the victory and earn Rumbelow his second win.

The final play of the game was the second time that the Rainiers threw out a runner at the plate on Thursday. Young, Jr. and Kristopher Negron teamed up to gun down Josh Naylor in the seventh inning, keeping the one-run lead intact.

Tacoma built an early six-run advantage starting with an RBI knock from third baseman Austin Nola in the top of the second that pushed across Lobaton. The run-scoring single was part of a two-hit night that improved the Louisiana native's average to a PCL best .488. The 29-year-old has hits in 10 of his 11 games this season and RBI in eight contests. Nola ranks in the top-2 in the league in OBP (.563), SLG (.927), and extra-base hits (12).

After Nola's knock, the shortstop Negron smashed a three-run home run, putting the Rainiers up 4-0 after two.

An inning later, first baseman Joey Curletta launched his third round-tripper of the season, a two-run jack that scored him and Lobaton, making it 6-0.

Tacoma right-hander Nabil Crismatt got the start for the Rainiers, going the first 4 2/3 innings and striking out a Rainiers season-high nine batters. Crismatt left with two runners on who would eventually cross, giving him five runs allowed.

Righties Tayler Scott, Ryan Garton (BS, 1) and Rumbelow combined for the final 4 1/3 frames, allowing one run and punching out four Chihuahuas.

The Rainiers continue their road trip on Friday with the start of a four-game wraparound series in Albuquerque at 5:35 p.m. PDT, as they'll face the Isotopes for the second time in three series. 2017-18 Rainiers right-hander Christian Bergman will make his first start after being signed to a Minor League contract Tuesday. Mike Curto will have the call on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

