Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (4-10) vs. San Antonio Missions (7-7)
April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Pitching Matchup: LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2. 3.86) vs. RHP Burch Smith (1-0, 0.82)
First Pitch: 6:35 CST
Radio: 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
At the Park
Gates open at 5:35 p.m.
From the Notes
Season Split: In the first series between San Antonio and Nashville, the two teams split 2-2. Nashville has the upper-hand in the aggregate score plating 24 runs versus San Antonio's 18. After this series, the two don't meet again until July 15 - 18 in San Antonio for another four-game set.
Advantage Hearn: The San Antonio Missions are ranked last in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (batting) with 157. Sounds' starter Taylor Hearn comes into tonight's game ranked 5th in the PCL in pitching strikeouts with 20. Hearn has struck out at least seven batters in two of his starts, including seven San Antonio hitters on April 14.
What's the word around Nashville?
John Blake (@RangerBlake)
The Rangers have recalled LHP Brett Martin from Nashville effective today. He will wear #59. Martin has posted a 1.13 ERA over 8.0 innings and 6 games at Nashville with 10 strikeouts. This will be his first Major League action.
Nashville Sounds Foundation (@soundscommunity)
We are having fun with kazoos in @RyanFoundation Studios at @VUMCchildren today! Can you guess what they are playing? (Check out the @nashvillesounds Instagram story for all the fun )
Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow)
send a big congrats to @ProducerEddie because he nailed our National Anthem at the @nashvillesounds game last night!
