Missions Postponed for Second Straight Night

April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





NASHVILLE - The series opener scheduled for tonight between the San Antonio Missions and Nashville Sounds has been postponed due to inclement weather. This comes after Thursday night's series finale between the Missions and the Memphis Redbirds met the same fate.

Tonight's game will be made up on Sunday, April 21 as part of a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. at First Tennessee Park.

Right-hander Burch Smith is scheduled to start Saturday's game for the Missions against left-hander Taylor Hearn for the Sounds.

Thursday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday, May 27 when the Missions return to AutoZone Park for a series with the Memphis Redbirds.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

