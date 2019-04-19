OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 19, 2019

April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Iowa Cubs (8-6) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-8)

Game #15 of 140/Home #9 of 70 (3-5)

Pitching Probables: IOW-RHP Colin Rea (1-0, 2.53) vs. OKC-LHP Ben Holmes (0-1, 5.63)

Friday, April 19, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers open a four-game series against the Iowa Cubs at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games and try to avoid a season-high third straight loss. The ZOOperstars! will perform throughout the night and fireworks, presented by Tru Sky Credit Union, are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: Omaha scored four early runs on the way to a 5-3 win against the Dodgers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After a 52-minute delay to the start the game due to rain, Omaha jumped out a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Storm Chasers scored first on an OKC fielding error and added another run on a RBI single by Jorge Bonifacio. Omaha extended to a 4-0 lead in the second inning via a two-run single lined into right field by Nicky Lopez. The Dodgers got on the board in the fourth inning with their first two hits of the night, including a two-out RBI single by Edwin RÃ-os. OKC loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning and trimmed the deficit to one run when Paulo Orlando lined a two-out, two-run single into right field. The first two Dodgers batters of the seventh inning reached, but Omaha pitcher Jake Kalish retired the next three Oklahoma City batters, including a diving catch by Omaha right fielder Brett Phillips to end the inning. Omaha tacked on another run in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Nick Dini for a two-run advantage. OKC pitcher Dennis Santana (0-1) made his first start of the season with OKC and was charged with the loss, allowing four runs and four hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 2.1 innings. Omaha starting pitcher Foster Griffin (1-1) got the win, allowing three runs on four hits over 5.1 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts. Kalish pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to record his first save of the season for the Storm Chasers.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Lefty Ben Holmes (0-1) makes his third start with the Dodgers tonight and second straight start against Iowa...He last started Sunday on the road at Principal Park, holding Iowa to two runs and three hits over 5.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded five strikeouts. Although he retired 14 of 17 batters faced overall, he took the loss in the team's 4-3 defeat...Holmes finished the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 12 walks over six starts (38.1 IP) while holding opponents to a .189 average. In the Texas League Semifinals, he pitched 6.2 scoreless innings in Game 2 against Arkansas in Tulsa's 6-0 win...Holmes began the 2018 season on the Disabled List in the Marlins organization and spent time with Double-A Jacksonville and High-A Jupiter, making a total of eight relief appearances before being released June 27...He signed with the Dodgers July 6 and was assigned to High-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he allowed just two runs and nine hits over 17.0 innings, with 25 strikeouts against five walks...Holmes played in the Arizona Fall League with the Glendale Desert Dogs following the 2018 season, going 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA over six starts and had 24 K's in 22.0 IP...Holmes was selected by Miami in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University, where he led NCAA Division I with a 0.78 ERA in 2014 and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. He left Oregon State as the school's career wins leader and ranked second in career strikeouts...Tonight is his second career appearance against Iowa.

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 2-2 2018: 11-5 All-time: 153-152 At OKC: 81-69 The Dodgers and Cubs meet for their second series in a week...The Dodgers split a four-game series at Iowa April 13-15, with Oklahoma City winning the first and last meetings of the series. Will Smith collected four hits, four RBI, scored five runs, doubled and hit two homers over the four-game set...The Dodgers won the 2018 series, 11-5, winning 10 of the first 12 meetings before Iowa took three of four during the final series of the season Aug. 28-30 at Iowa...OKC outscored the Cubs, 64-43, last season. Dodgers pitchers recorded a combined 2.26 ERA and held Iowa to less than three runs in half of their meetings...The Dodgers have won the last two season series against Iowa, as well as three of the last four with the I-Cubs...OKC split eight games with Iowa in Des Moines last season while going 7-1 at home.

Slow Start: The Dodgers have dropped their last two games to go two games under .500, marking the latest in the season the team has been at least two games below even during the OKC Dodgers era (since 2015). This is also the quickest to eight losses for any OKC team since 2011, when the RedHawks started 4-8.

Eddie Money: Edwin RÃ-os went 2-for-4 Thursday night with a double, RBI and run scored. The outing marked his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second in three games as he has now hit safely in three straight contests, going 6-for-15 with five RBI, four runs scored, a double and home run. His 14 total hits this season are third-most on the team, while his eight RBI rank second.

On Strike: Oklahoma City players struck out a season-high 14 times last night, matching their strikeout total from the first two games of the series combined...On the other hand, the Dodgers' pitching staff added eight more strikeouts to their season total and pace the PCL's American Conference with 143 K's over 117.0 innings. Tacoma leads the PCL with 147 strikeouts and Sacramento is second with 144 K's, but those teams have pitched 16.0 more innings and 9.0 more innings than the Dodgers, respectively.

Stealing the Show: The Dodgers and Storm Chasers combined for eight stolen bases in last night's game. The Dodgers' four stolen bases marked a season high and the team's most in a single game since Aug. 17, 2017 when the Dodgers also swiped four bags during a 4-3 win at Omaha...Omaha tallied four swipes last night, marking already the third time this season an OKC opponent has stolen at least four bases in a game. Omaha went 4-for-5 in stolen bases attempts yesterday and is now 16-of-18 in five games against OKC this season. Overall, the Dodgers have allowed a league-leading 24 stolen bases on 28 attempts this season...On offense, the team is 13-for-15 in stolen base attempts, resulting the second-best success rate in the PCL (Fresno - 13-for-14).

Dan the Man: Daniel Castro picked up his fourth multi-hit game of the season last night, going 2-for-4, and is now riding a six-game hitting streak (9x28). He is also now tied with Matt Beaty for the team lead with 15 hits...Castro recorded his third stolen base of the season last night and has now equaled his stolen base total from the previous two seasons combined.

RISPy Business: Over the past two games, the Dodgers have combined to go 6-for-31 with runners in scoring position while leaving 24 runners on base, including 15 in scoring position. The team was 13-for-29 with RISP over the prior two games...OKC opponents have also totaled 60 at-bats with runners in scoring position across the last four contests, but the Dodgers pitching staff has done a good job to limit damage despite the multiple opportunities (12x60).

#WeRemember: Today marks the 24th anniversary of the Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Dodgers honor the 168 lives lost that day and always strive to live up to the Oklahoma Standard through service, honor and kindness.

