Late Runs Send Cubs to Win in Series Opener

Oklahoma City - A six-run eighth inning broke a tie and sent the Iowa Cubs to a 10-4 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With two outs, no runners on base and the game tied, 4-4, the Cubs drew four straight walks to bring home the go-ahead run.

Johnny Field followed with a three-run double to left field before Iowa drew two additional walks to load the bases once again. Zach Borenstein then connected on a two-run single to extend to a six-run Iowa advantage.

With the late offensive push in the series opener, Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the four-game series between the teams.

The Cubs (9-6) had grabbed the game's first lead on a solo homer out to left field by Johnny Field - his first of the season.

The Dodgers tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the inning. Paulo Orlando doubled into left field to lead off and came around to score on a RBI single by Daniel Castro.

Iowa took the lead back in the top of the fourth inning. Trent Giambrone led off with a double and Zach Borenstein followed with a RBI single to regain the lead for Iowa.

Oklahoma City (6-9) once again tied the game in the bottom of the frame. Infielder Edwin RÃ-os singled with one out before Cameron Perkins doubled, allowing RÃ-os to score and tie the game, 2-2.

A RBI triple by Iowa's Wynton Bernard and RBI single by Francisco Arcia with two outs in the sixth inning extended Iowa's lead to 4-2.

RÃ-os answered and hit a towering home run out to right field in the sixth inning to cut Iowa's lead to 4-3. The home run was the second of the season for RÃ-os, who extended his hitting streak to four games with his third multi-hit outing in four contests.

A RBI single by Jake Peter knotted the game again at 4-4 in the seventh inning.

The Cubs drew six walks in the eighth inning and tied the most runs allowed by the Dodgers in an inning this season. The eight total walks allowed by Oklahoma City in the game tied the most allowed by the Dodgers in a game this season.

