Redbirds, Express Postponed Friday Night

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Friday night's game between the Memphis Redbirds and Round Rock Express (Astros) has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, with the first game scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00.

Tomorrow's tickets are good for both seven-inning games. The Little League parade is scheduled to happen between games of the doubleheader.

Fans who had tickets to Friday's game may exchange them at the AutoZone Park Box Office for tickets to another non-fireworks game during the 2019 season. Some restrictions apply. For more information on the rain policy, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/rain.

The Redbirds and Express' four-game series continues through Monday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Saturday, April 20 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, April 21 at 2:05: Postgame on-field candy drop from a helicopter, Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air

