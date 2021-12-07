Iowa Wild Recalls Bennett from Iowa Heartlanders

December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the Iowa Wild has recalled forward Kris Bennett from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Bennett, 25 (1/6/1996), has collected 21 points (10-11=21) in 14 games with the Heartlanders this season. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Brampton, Ont. has played in four games with the Wild this season. He will wear sweater No. 20 with the Wild.

The Wild face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. CT.

