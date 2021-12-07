Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Ben Bishop to Texas Stars on Conditioning Assignment

December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop

(Texas Stars, Credit: Dallas Stars) Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop(Texas Stars, Credit: Dallas Stars)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Ben Bishop to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on a conditioning assignment.

Bishop, 35, missed the entire 2020-21 season and has yet to play in 2021-22 due to a knee injury. The goaltender appeared in 44 games during the 2019-20 season, posting a 21-16-4 record with a .920 save percentage, a 2.50 goals against average and two shutouts. Among league leaders, his GAA ranked 10th in the NHL and his SV% tied for 10th. Additionally, he shared fourth in the NHL with two assists (0-2=2) and ranked 16th in the League with 2,473:49 minutes.

In five seasons with Dallas, the netminder has earned a 74-48-11 record in 143 appearances with a .923 SV%, a 2.33 GAA and 14 shutouts. The three-time Vezina Trophy finalist (2014, 2016, 2019) has appeared in 413 career NHL contests with St. Louis, Ottawa, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Dallas, posting a .921 SV%, a 2.32 GAA and 33 shutouts. He has made four appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has earned a 29-21 record in 52 games, registering a .924 SV%, a 2.27 GAA and five shutouts.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound native of Denver, Colorado was originally selected by St. Louis in the third round (85th overall) in the 2005 NHL Draft and was acquired by Dallas via trade from Los Angeles in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft on May 9, 2017.

Texas hosts the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and again at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.