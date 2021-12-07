Heat Welcome Barracuda to Stockton Arena Tuesday

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (13-2-2-0; 1st Pacific) vs. San Jose Barracuda (6-9-1-0; 9th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 and online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Stockton's coming in hot, fresh on the heels of a weekend sweep of the San Diego Gulls at Stockton Arena. Glenn Gawdin and Connor Mackey led the way on the offensive end in Saturday's 3-2 win, with Gawdin netting a pair of goals, including the winner, and Mackey posting his second consecutive multi-point game with his first professional Gordie Howe hat trick, including a goal, assist and fight all in the first period. Netminder Dustin Wolf was strong in the back end, making 36 stops in the contest.

RETURN OF THE MACK

Connor Mackey was named AHL Player of the Week after tallying three goals and two assists over the weekend in a pair of wins against the San Diego Gulls. Mackey became the first Heat player since December 8, 2018 to score on both the power play and penalty kill in the same game, then followed up with a Gordie Howe hat trick in Saturday's win. The blue-liner was a Canadian Division all-star in his rookie season in 2020-21, finishing with three goals and 13 assists in the 30-game season.

CLAP FOR THE WOLFMAN

Dustin Wolf turned in two strong outings in backstopping the Heat to a pair of wins over the Gulls on Friday and Saturday, and he's ascended to the top of the AHL leaderboard in wins (first - 9), Save Percentage (second - .935) and Goals Against Average (2.06). Wolf has guided the Heat to at least a point in each of his last 13 starts dating back to last season (11-0-2-0).

THE JUUS IS LOOSE

Juuso Valimaki has gotten off to a strong start in his second stint in the AHL, entering tonight's tilt with three assists through two games. The defenseman most recently recorded a pair of helpers, including assists on the game's first goal and the game-winner, and was a plus-2. In four career games against the Barracuda, Valimaki has a goal and four assists.

1 OF 1

The Heat have been a tough out on home ice this season, entering tonight's game with a record of 7-0-2-0 on the year, the only team in the AHL without a home regulation loss. Stockton has outscored opponents by a 27-18 margin, the fifth-best home goal differential in the AHL, and is tied with Utica for the fewest goals against at home on the year.

POWER OUTAGE

Stockton's penalty kill has been lights-out over the past five games, going 26-for-27 over the last five contests. Over the weekend, the Heat stifled a San Diego power play that entered the two-game set ranked second in the league to just 1-for-17, including 0-for-8 in Saturday's 3-2 contest. In Stockton's lone meeting with San Jose on the year, the Heat held the Barracuda scoreless on four trips to the man-advantage.

