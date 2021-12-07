Kyle Criscuolo Joins Red Wings
December 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Criscuolo will join Detroit for the second time this season, as the center made his NHL season debut on Dec. 1 against Seattle and totaled 9:17 of ice time and a minus-one rating. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a seven-game point streak (7-7-14) from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 with the Griffins, which is a new career high for the forward. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26, Dec. 3-6) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is a team high for Grand Rapids.
Criscuolo has appeared in 10 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. He is yet to record his first NHL point and has totaled four penalty minutes and a minus-five rating.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2021
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Multi-Year Extension of NHL-AHL Affiliation Agreement - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Sign Devan Dubnyk to PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Sign Devan Dubnyk to Professional Tryout Contract - Charlotte Checkers
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 8 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kyle Criscuolo Joins Red Wings - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles Recall Bradley, D'Astous from ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Wild Recalls Bennett from Iowa Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Heat Welcome Barracuda to Stockton Arena Tuesday - Stockton Heat
- IceHogs Wrap up Road Trip Tonight in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Defenseman Luke Witkowski - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dallas Stars Loan Goaltender Ben Bishop to Texas Stars on Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.