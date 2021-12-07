Kyle Criscuolo Joins Red Wings

Grand Rapids Griffins center Kyle Criscuolo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Criscuolo will join Detroit for the second time this season, as the center made his NHL season debut on Dec. 1 against Seattle and totaled 9:17 of ice time and a minus-one rating. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a seven-game point streak (7-7-14) from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 with the Griffins, which is a new career high for the forward. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26, Dec. 3-6) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is a team high for Grand Rapids.

Criscuolo has appeared in 10 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. He is yet to record his first NHL point and has totaled four penalty minutes and a minus-five rating.

